Trending news headlines in Portsmouth
(PORTSMOUTH, OH) Here are today’s top stories from the Portsmouth area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Portsmouth area, click here.
Local funeral director reflects on time at Ground Zero
PORTSMOUTH — Sept. 11, 2001, started out as a typical day for many Americans but quickly became a day no one would ever forget. One member from the Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Teams (DMORT) and local funeral home director, R. Scott Davis, received a phone call he thought he never would. Read more
Scott, thank you for answering the call! Prayers for you about the things not talked about. Our community salutes you.
Portsmouth excavations a win for waste disposition, cleanup, site reuse
PIKE COUNTY– Work is underway at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Portsmouth Site on the first of five legacy groundwater plumes to be excavated for soil needed in the newly constructed On-Site Waste Disposal Facility (OSWDF). “The five-million cubic-yard OSWDF requires a 2.4-to-1 ratio of fill material to waste,”... Read more
Larry Allen Mitchell, 66, of Portsmouth
Larry Allen Mitchell, 66, of Portsmouth, was born June 9, 1955, a twin, to Harold Farren and Lillian Garnet Williams Mitchell. He courageously battled esophageal cancer for more than three years and was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 6, 2021, surrounded by his family. He and his wife, Kim (Sieling), were high school sweethearts and were married on October 5, 1980, recently celebrating 40 years of marriage. Read more
Shawnda Beth Newman, 33, of McDermott
Shawnda Beth Newman, 33, of Mcdermott, Ohio, passed away, September 3, 2021, in Portsmouth, Ohio. Shawnda was born June 2, 1988, a daughter of Ronald Newman II and Tabatha (Steven Massie) Hodge Prater. Along with her parents she is survived by one sister, Nickey Parlin, one brother, Ronald Newman III,... Read more