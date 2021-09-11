Trending news headlines in Portsmouth

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Portsmouth News Alert
 5 days ago

(PORTSMOUTH, OH) Here are today’s top stories from the Portsmouth area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Portsmouth area, click here.

Local funeral director reflects on time at Ground Zero

PORTSMOUTH — Sept. 11, 2001, started out as a typical day for many Americans but quickly became a day no one would ever forget. One member from the Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Teams (DMORT) and local funeral home director, R. Scott Davis, received a phone call he thought he never would. Read more

Scott, thank you for answering the call! Prayers for you about the things not talked about. Our community salutes you.

Portsmouth excavations a win for waste disposition, cleanup, site reuse

PIKE COUNTY– Work is underway at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Portsmouth Site on the first of five legacy groundwater plumes to be excavated for soil needed in the newly constructed On-Site Waste Disposal Facility (OSWDF). “The five-million cubic-yard OSWDF requires a 2.4-to-1 ratio of fill material to waste,”... Read more

Larry Allen Mitchell, 66, of Portsmouth

Larry Allen Mitchell, 66, of Portsmouth, was born June 9, 1955, a twin, to Harold Farren and Lillian Garnet Williams Mitchell. He courageously battled esophageal cancer for more than three years and was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 6, 2021, surrounded by his family. He and his wife, Kim (Sieling), were high school sweethearts and were married on October 5, 1980, recently celebrating 40 years of marriage. Read more

Shawnda Beth Newman, 33, of McDermott

Shawnda Beth Newman, 33, of Mcdermott, Ohio, passed away, September 3, 2021, in Portsmouth, Ohio. Shawnda was born June 2, 1988, a daughter of Ronald Newman II and Tabatha (Steven Massie) Hodge Prater. Along with her parents she is survived by one sister, Nickey Parlin, one brother, Ronald Newman III,... Read more

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of 2021. Sony Pictures Television announced the plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing. Richards, who also lost his role as “Jeopardy!” executive producer, was...
With Portsmouth News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

