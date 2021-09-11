Trending news headlines in Portsmouth

Larry Allen Mitchell, 66, of Portsmouth

Larry Allen Mitchell, 66, of Portsmouth, was born June 9, 1955, a twin, to Harold Farren and Lillian Garnet Williams Mitchell. He courageously battled esophageal cancer for more than three years and was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 6, 2021, surrounded by his family. He and his wife, Kim (Sieling), were high school sweethearts and were married on October 5, 1980, recently celebrating 40 years of marriage. Read more