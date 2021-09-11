News wrap: Headlines in Bemidji

Beltrami Commissioners determine use of $3.3 million in federal funds

BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners has begun the process of appropriating federal dollars it received in the last stimulus package. Beltrami County is receiving a total of $9.16 million from the American Rescue Plan Act through the federal government. The first allotment of funding amounted to $4.58 million in May, with the second amount anticipated in May 2022. Read more