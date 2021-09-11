CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

News wrap: Headlines in Bemidji

Bemidji Bulletin
Bemidji Bulletin
 5 days ago

(BEMIDJI, MN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Bemidji.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Bemidji / youtube.com

BEMIDJI, MN (iNewZ.TV) The victim of a Sunday afternoon murder northeast of Bemidji, Minnesota has been identified and an arrest has been made. Read more

Bemidji / bemidjipioneer.com

BEMIDJI -- An increase in Beltrami County's tax levy for next year is expected to come in just below 4%. According to the 2022 budget book released during the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners' meeting Tuesday, Sept. 7, the proposed tax levy for 2022 is $27.08 million. The amount is a $1.03 million, or 3.96%, increase over 2021's $26.05 million levy. Read more

Bemidji / bemidjipioneer.com

BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners has begun the process of appropriating federal dollars it received in the last stimulus package. Beltrami County is receiving a total of $9.16 million from the American Rescue Plan Act through the federal government. The first allotment of funding amounted to $4.58 million in May, with the second amount anticipated in May 2022. Read more

Bemidji / bsubeavers.com

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The Bemidji State University women’s hockey team earned 16 points in the 2021-22 Western Collegiate Hockey Association Preseason Coaches’ Poll to tie for sixth with St. Cloud State University. Defending national champions University of Wisconsin was voted to finish first after earning seven-of-eight first-place votes. 2021-22 WCHA... Read more

