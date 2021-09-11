Top Watertown news stories

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, WI

Watertown Daily
Watertown Daily
 5 days ago

(WATERTOWN, WI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Watertown.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Watertown area, click here.

Watertown / youtube.com

☎️Border Wars 12 Watertown Wisconsin🧀10 Days Out

☎️Border Wars 12 Watertown Wisconsin🧀10 Days Out

Beaver Dam / wiscnews.com

Beaver Dam at Watertown football game moved from Friday to Saturday

Beaver Dam at Watertown football game moved from Friday to Saturday

The Beaver Dam high school football team will have to wait an extra 24 hours to take the field this week, a delay due to referee availability. Off to a 2-1 start and looking to make it 3-1 and 2-0 in Badger Large Conference play, the Golden Beavers were scheduled to play on the road at Watertown on Friday night but instead will head down Highway 26 to take on the Goslings at 7 p.m. Saturday night.

Watertown / wdtimes.com

Goslings take on Beaver Dam on Saturday

Goslings take on Beaver Dam on Saturday

Watertown's football team hosts Beaver Dam in a Badger-Large game on Saturday night at 7 p.m. The game between former Wisconsin Little Ten Conference rivals was moved from its original Friday date because officials were not available. Beaver Dam enters the game with a 2-1 record and a 1-0 record...

Jefferson County / wdtimes.com

Jefferson County outgrows Dodge County in past decade

Jefferson County outgrows Dodge County in past decade

Jefferson County gained more people in the past decade than Dodge County, as the population in Jefferson County increased by slightly more than 1.5% and Dodge County's population increased by slightly under 1.5%. Preliminary population estimates comparing Jan. 1, 2021 data to the 2010 U.S. Census were released in August...

With Watertown Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

