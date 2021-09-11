Top Watertown news stories

☎️Border Wars 12 Watertown Wisconsin🧀10 Days Out

☎️Border Wars 12 Watertown Wisconsin🧀10 Days Out We are back Border Wars 12🔥in Wisconsin on September 18, 2021, Ask me what this is about⁉️ Ever wondered what it was like to step in the ring? Wanted to test yourself knock something off the bucket list? Perhaps 🤔 you're ex amateur looking to get back in the ring or Maybe your like most of us and just wanna lose weight but have a hard time staying motivated? Well, then this is the thing for you! Sign up today for the 11th edition of Border Wars presented by Tha Boxing Voice! Where you will get to test yourself in the ring and of course we only put you in with someone with similar experience as yourself. You also get the chance to be interviewed and profiled like a real fighter and most importantly, You get off the couch❗️and get in shape feel better mentally and physically! Border wars is helping people around the world 🌎 to push and change their lives every day it's an experience and a brotherhood you will never forget sign-ups and fees are $200 so no time to waste!