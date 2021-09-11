Top Watertown news stories
☎️Border Wars 12 Watertown Wisconsin🧀10 Days Out
☎️Border Wars 12 Watertown Wisconsin🧀10 Days Out
☎️Border Wars 12 Watertown Wisconsin🧀10 Days Out We are back Border Wars 12🔥in Wisconsin on September 18, 2021, Ask me what this is about⁉️ Ever wondered what it was like to step in the ring? Wanted to test yourself knock something off the bucket list? Perhaps 🤔 you're ex amateur looking to get back in the ring or Maybe your like most of us and just wanna lose weight but have a hard time staying motivated? Well, then this is the thing for you! Sign up today for the 11th edition of Border Wars presented by Tha Boxing Voice! Where you will get to test yourself in the ring and of course we only put you in with someone with similar experience as yourself. You also get the chance to be interviewed and profiled like a real fighter and most importantly, You get off the couch❗️and get in shape feel better mentally and physically! Border wars is helping people around the world 🌎 to push and change their lives every day it's an experience and a brotherhood you will never forget sign-ups and fees are $200 so no time to waste!
Beaver Dam at Watertown football game moved from Friday to Saturday
The Beaver Dam high school football team will have to wait an extra 24 hours to take the field this week, a delay due to referee availability. Off to a 2-1 start and looking to make it 3-1 and 2-0 in Badger Large Conference play, the Golden Beavers were scheduled to play on the road at Watertown on Friday night but instead will head down Highway 26 to take on the Goslings at 7 p.m. Saturday night. Read more
Goslings take on Beaver Dam on Saturday
Watertown’s football team hosts Beaver Dam in a Badger-Large game on Saturday night at 7 p.m. The game between former Wisconsin Little Ten Conference rivals was moved from its original Friday date because officials were not available. Beaver Dam enters the game with a 2-1 record and a 1-0 record... Read more
Jefferson County outgrows Dodge County in past decade
Jefferson County gained more people in the past decade than Dodge County, as the population in Jefferson County increased by slightly more than 1.5% and Dodge County’s population increased by slightly under 1.5%. Preliminary population estimates comparing Jan. 1, 2021 data to the 2010 U.S. Census were released in August... Read more
