Hobart, IN

News wrap: Top stories in Hobart

Hobart Updates
 5 days ago

(HOBART, IN) The news in Hobart never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Hobart area, click here.

Gary / nwitimes.com

3 wounded in 2 separate shootings in one night, police say

GARY — Three men were wounded in two separate shootings Thursday, including a man who was flown to a Chicago hospital after he was shot more than a dozen times, police said. Gary police responded to the first shooting about 5:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Van Buren Street, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. Read more

Indiana / wrtv.com

First West Nile virus case of 2021 in Indiana reported in Lake County resident

State health officials are urging Hoosiers to protect themselves from mosquito bites after they identified the first West Nile virus case of the year in a Lake County resident, as well as detection of the virus in mosquitoes in multiple counties. Read more

Hobart / nwitimes.com

The Region remembers: Services commemorate terrorist attacks 20 years ago

Communities, first responders, churches, and service groups across the Region will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on American soil by ringing church bells, observing moments of silence and conducting memorial services to honor those who lost their lives. What happened on 9/11 should never be... Read more

Lake County / newsbug.info

Lake Council set to vote Tuesday on countywide school mask mandate

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council is poised to decide Tuesday whether to require face masks be worn by all students attending any elementary, middle or high school in the county, including private and charter schools. Dr. Chandana Vavilala, the county health officer, is recommending the mask mandate to... Read more

Well, you might not agree with me. But a vote shouldn't be up to this council. Isn't it apparent that what we should do with the numbers going up.

