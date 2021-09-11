News wrap: Top stories in Hobart

(HOBART, IN) The news in Hobart never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

3 wounded in 2 separate shootings in one night, police say GARY — Three men were wounded in two separate shootings Thursday, including a man who was flown to a Chicago hospital after he was shot more than a dozen times, police said. Gary police responded to the first shooting about 5:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Van Buren Street, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. Read more

First West Nile virus case of 2021 in Indiana reported in Lake County resident State health officials are urging Hoosiers to protect themselves from mosquito bites after they identified the first West Nile virus case of the year in a Lake County resident, as well as detection of the virus in mosquitoes in multiple counties. Read more

The Region remembers: Services commemorate terrorist attacks 20 years ago Communities, first responders, churches, and service groups across the Region will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on American soil by ringing church bells, observing moments of silence and conducting memorial services to honor those who lost their lives. What happened on 9/11 should never be... Read more

