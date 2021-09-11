CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's up: Top news in Dayton

(DAYTON, TX) What’s going on in Dayton? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Dayton area, click here.

Ronald ” Ronnie” David Morrow, 59, of Daisetta our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on Thursday September 4, 2021, at Liberty- Dayton Regional Medical Center. He entered this world on October 21, 1961, in Chester, SC to parents John David Morrow and Mary Miles. He had lived in Daisetta for most of his life and was retired self employed oilfield consultant. Read more

The deaths of the 13 U.S. service personnel killed in a suicide bombing attack in Kabul has touched the hearts of every American. For many U.S. veterans, particularly those who served tours of duty in Afghanistan, the grief has been profound. Dayton Police Sgt. Tyler Head, a U.S. Marine veteran,... Read more

God is calling His sons and daughters to live by a different standard, by Pastor Boyd Harrell Read more

A Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputy shot at a Texas motorist who the Sheriff's Office said reached for a gun after refusing to pull over for a traffic stop Wednesday night in Avondale. The driver, identified as Dustin Hendricks, 34, of Dayton, Texas, was not hit, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a... Read more

FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s embattled plan to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans faced its first major hurdle Friday as a government advisory panel met to decide whether to endorse extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Scientists inside and outside the government have been divided in recent...
Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
Politics
Google, Apple remove Navalny app from stores as Russian elections begin

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) and Apple (AAPL.O) have removed jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's tactical voting app from their stores, his team said on Friday, after Russia accused the U.S. tech firms of meddling in its internal affairs. Russia goes to the polls on Friday to...
