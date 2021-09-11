What's up: Top news in Dayton

(DAYTON, TX) What’s going on in Dayton? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Ronald “Ronnie” David Morrow Ronald ” Ronnie” David Morrow, 59, of Daisetta our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on Thursday September 4, 2021, at Liberty- Dayton Regional Medical Center. He entered this world on October 21, 1961, in Chester, SC to parents John David Morrow and Mary Miles. He had lived in Daisetta for most of his life and was retired self employed oilfield consultant. Read more

Remembering the fallen: 13-mile walk on Sunday to honor service personnel killed in Afghanistan The deaths of the 13 U.S. service personnel killed in a suicide bombing attack in Kabul has touched the hearts of every American. For many U.S. veterans, particularly those who served tours of duty in Afghanistan, the grief has been profound. Dayton Police Sgt. Tyler Head, a U.S. Marine veteran,... Read more

Come out from Amongst Them God is calling His sons and daughters to live by a different standard, by Pastor Boyd Harrell Read more

