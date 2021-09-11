Ponca City news digest: Top stories today
Ponca City Board of Education approves temporary face mask mandate
PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Ponca City Board of Education passed a face mask requirement on Thursday. The temporary mandate applies to anyone who enters a Putnam City Public Schools indoor facility during normal school operating hours, according to a PCPS news release. The mask mandate goes into effect...
Former News publisher shares 9/11 memories
Body Twenty years ago today, the World Trade Center Towers collapsed in a terrorist attack following two hijacked planes crashing into both towers. 9/11 was a shocking moment for the American people, and many can tell you exactly where they were when it occurred. One such story from someone in...
Wildcat Masks Available
Ponca City Wildcat three-ply masks and performance activity masks are available for students and parents. The three-ply mask is $8.50 and the performance activity mask is $9.99. They can be ordered by clicking on the link https://www.bsnteamsports.com/shop/wJWxXzstDd.
Bishop Kelley defeats Lady Cats
Body Coach Jennie Hinterreiter and her Ponca City Lady Cats knew their assignment Tuesday night wasn't going to be an easy one. They were scheduled for a volleyball match with the defending state champion Bishop Kelley Comets. When the match at Robson Field House was over, Bishop Kelley had lived...
