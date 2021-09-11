CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ponca City, OK

Ponca City news digest: Top stories today

Ponca City Daily
Ponca City Daily
 5 days ago

(PONCA CITY, OK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Ponca City.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Ponca City / kfor.com

Ponca City Board of Education approves temporary face mask mandate

Ponca City Board of Education approves temporary face mask mandate

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Ponca City Board of Education passed a face mask requirement on Thursday. The temporary mandate applies to anyone who enters a Putnam City Public Schools indoor facility during normal school operating hours, according to a PCPS news release. The mask mandate goes into effect... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Ponca City / poncacitynews.com

Former News publisher shares 9/11 memories

Former News publisher shares 9/11 memories

Body Twenty years ago today, the World Trade Center Towers collapsed in a terrorist attack following two hijacked planes crashing into both towers. 9/11 was a shocking moment for the American people, and many can tell you exactly where they were when it occurred. One such story from someone in... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Ponca City / poncacitynews.com

Wildcat Masks Available

Wildcat Masks Available

Ponca City Wildcat three-ply masks and performance activity masks are available for students and parents. The three-ply mask is $8.50 and the performance activity mask is $9.99. They can be ordered by clicking on the link https://www.bsnteamsports.com/shop/wJWxXzstDd. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Ponca City / poncacitynews.com

Bishop Kelley defeats Lady Cats

Bishop Kelley defeats Lady Cats

Body Coach Jennie Hinterreiter and her Ponca City Lady Cats knew their assignment Tuesday night wasn’t going to be an easy one. They were scheduled for a volleyball match with the defending state champion Bishop Kelley Comets. When the match at Robson Field House was over, Bishop Kelley had lived... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Ponca City, OK
Ponca City, OK
Government
The Associated Press

Fire crews struggling to save California giant sequoias

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters wrapped the base of the world’s largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as they tried to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning in California’s rugged Sierra Nevada. The colossal General Sherman Tree in Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest, some...
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
The Associated Press

‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of 2021. Sony Pictures Television announced the plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing. Richards, who also lost his role as “Jeopardy!” executive producer, was...
Reuters

Google, Apple remove Navalny app from stores as Russian elections begin

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) and Apple (AAPL.O) have removed jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's tactical voting app from their stores, his team said on Friday, after Russia accused the U.S. tech firms of meddling in its internal affairs. Russia goes to the polls on Friday to...
Ponca City Daily

Ponca City Daily

Ponca City, OK
104
Followers
225
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ponca City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy