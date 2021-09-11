Corsicana news digest: Top stories today
(CORSICANA, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Corsicana area.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Corsicana defeats Whitehouse, 23-7
CORSICANA — Whitehouse fell to 0-3 on the season with a 23-7 loss to undefeated Corsicana on Friday. After a fumble recovery by Corsicana’s Benjamin Brooks early in the game and a 44-yard run by quarterback Adrian Baston, a power outage caused a 15-minute delay early in the first quarter. Read more
9/11 ceremony Saturday at Bunert Park
Saturday marks 20 years since thousands of Americans lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Corsicana’s Freedom Flag Committee is hosting a 20th anniversary 9/11 remembrance ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bunert Park to honor the first responders who gave their lives and thank those who still work to keep us safe. Read more
Irvine Christian Foundation to award more grants
The Irvine Christian Foundation Grants is offering more grants to Christian non-profits of Navarro County to assist them in spreading the word of God. The online application process is now open, with deadline set for Oct. 15. To apply, visit irvinechristianfoundation.org to print the application, which may be mailed to... Read more
1191 the Shores Drive Drive Corsicana, TX 75109
Rasha Badawi - PenFed Realty Texas - beds 0.0 baths Published on: September 9, 2021 Read more
Comments / 0