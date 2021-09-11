CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corsicana, TX

Corsicana news digest: Top stories today

Corsicana Updates
Corsicana Updates
 5 days ago

(CORSICANA, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Corsicana area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Corsicana / tylerpaper.com

Corsicana defeats Whitehouse, 23-7

Corsicana defeats Whitehouse, 23-7

CORSICANA — Whitehouse fell to 0-3 on the season with a 23-7 loss to undefeated Corsicana on Friday. After a fumble recovery by Corsicana’s Benjamin Brooks early in the game and a 44-yard run by quarterback Adrian Baston, a power outage caused a 15-minute delay early in the first quarter. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Corsicana / corsicanadailysun.com

9/11 ceremony Saturday at Bunert Park

9/11 ceremony Saturday at Bunert Park

Saturday marks 20 years since thousands of Americans lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Corsicana’s Freedom Flag Committee is hosting a 20th anniversary 9/11 remembrance ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bunert Park to honor the first responders who gave their lives and thank those who still work to keep us safe. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Corsicana / corsicanadailysun.com

Irvine Christian Foundation to award more grants

Irvine Christian Foundation to award more grants

The Irvine Christian Foundation Grants is offering more grants to Christian non-profits of Navarro County to assist them in spreading the word of God. The online application process is now open, with deadline set for Oct. 15. To apply, visit irvinechristianfoundation.org to print the application, which may be mailed to... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Corsicana / youtube.com

1191 the Shores Drive Drive Corsicana, TX 75109

1191 the Shores Drive Drive Corsicana, TX 75109

Rasha Badawi - PenFed Realty Texas - beds 0.0 baths Published on: September 9, 2021 Read more

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s embattled plan to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans faced its first major hurdle Friday as a government advisory panel met to decide whether to endorse extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Scientists inside and outside the government have been divided in recent...
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Corsicana, TX
Government
City
Corsicana, TX
The Associated Press

Fire crews struggling to save California giant sequoias

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters wrapped the base of the world’s largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as they tried to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning in California’s rugged Sierra Nevada. The colossal General Sherman Tree in Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest, some...
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corsicana News
Corsicana Updates

Corsicana Updates

Corsicana, TX
59
Followers
240
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Corsicana Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy