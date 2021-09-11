Trending news headlines in Ukiah

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukiah, CA

Ukiah Bulletin
Ukiah Bulletin
 5 days ago

(UKIAH, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Ukiah.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Ukiah / ukiahdailyjournal.com

UKIAH, CA – Ukiah Unified School District is proud to announce that construction is set to begin in September on a new all-weather regulation size soccer and sports field on the north side of the Ukiah High School campus. If everything goes as planned, the field could be completed this winter, in time for part of the 2021-22 soccer season. But that will depend on how early the rains start and how much rain we get. Read more

California / ukiahdailyjournal.com

To expedite the delivery of much-needed drinking water to coastal Mendocino County residents whose wells have gone dry, the California State Water Resources Control Board has amended its previous curtailment orders to allow the city of Ukiah to draw water from the Russian River for emergency supplies. “The State Water... Read more

Ukiah / mendofever.com

Hey! It’s The Mo You Know, and its Tuesday! Here is my weekly update. This is not a comprehensive list of all of the meetings that I attend but a summary so that you can contact me if you are interested in a particular subject. I have a regular zoom meeting every Thursday from 7:15-7:45a that you are welcome to join: Meeting ID 7079548230 Password LOCAL707 My email is MulherenM@MendocinoCounty.Org and my cell phone is 707-391-3664. Read more

Ukiah / pressdemocrat.com

A Ukiah man was arrested on suspicion of felony animal cruelty after stabbing a Chihuahua, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said late Wednesday. Diego Pulido, 26, is suspected of stabbing the dog twice in the abdomen with a kitchen knife inside a home on Seiji Way, according to Sgt. J. Elmore in a news release. Elmore said it wasn’t clear why Pulido stabbed the dog. Read more

Ukiah Bulletin

Ukiah Bulletin

Ukiah, CA
With Ukiah Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

