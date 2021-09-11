What's up: News headlines in Rolla

(ROLLA, MO) The news in Rolla never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

LATEST NEWS

Rolla wins team title at Marshfield Golf Invitational The Rolla Bulldogs fired a 322 to capture this year’s Marshfield Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 9. The tournament took place at the Whispering Oaks Golf Course in Marshfield. The Bulldogs were led by Abby Hobbs who carded a 73. Hobbs got help from teammates Emma Hobbs (78), Callie Harmon (83),... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

VOLLEYBALL: Lady Bulldogs rally to beat Owensville In a five-game thriller, the Rolla High School volleyball team improved its record to 6-2-1 by coming from behind to beat Owensville 25-19, 18-25, 23-25, 25-17, 15-13 Thursday, Nov. 9 at Owensville. Owensville won the JV match 26-20, 25-14. The Rolla freshman team swept to a 25-15, 26-24 win. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

S&T professor honored by American Society for Engineering Management Dr. Suzanna Long, chair and professor of engineering management and systems engineering at Missouri S&T, has received the Bernard R. Sarchet Award from the American Society for Engineering Management (ASEM) in recognition of her advancement and support of the discipline. “What has always mattered to me is knowing that I... Read more

TOP VIEWED