What's up: News headlines in Rolla

Rolla wins team title at Marshfield Golf Invitational
The Rolla Bulldogs fired a 322 to capture this year’s Marshfield Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 9. The tournament took place at the Whispering Oaks Golf Course in Marshfield. The Bulldogs were led by Abby Hobbs who carded a 73. Hobbs got help from teammates Emma Hobbs (78), Callie Harmon (83),... Read more
VOLLEYBALL: Lady Bulldogs rally to beat Owensville
In a five-game thriller, the Rolla High School volleyball team improved its record to 6-2-1 by coming from behind to beat Owensville 25-19, 18-25, 23-25, 25-17, 15-13 Thursday, Nov. 9 at Owensville. Owensville won the JV match 26-20, 25-14. The Rolla freshman team swept to a 25-15, 26-24 win. Read more
S&T professor honored by American Society for Engineering Management
Dr. Suzanna Long, chair and professor of engineering management and systems engineering at Missouri S&T, has received the Bernard R. Sarchet Award from the American Society for Engineering Management (ASEM) in recognition of her advancement and support of the discipline. “What has always mattered to me is knowing that I... Read more
SOCCER: Bulldogs rally to clip Bolivar, 3-2
Recording an Ozark Conference road victory, the Rolla High School boys’ soccer team came from behind to clip Bolivar 3-2 Tuesday, Sept. 7. The Bulldogs improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the OC. Bolivar grabbed a 2-0 advantage to open the game. However, Rolla reeled off three unanswered goals... Read more
