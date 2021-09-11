What's up: Leading stories in Key West

(KEY WEST, FL) What’s going on in Key West? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Key West Artist Sally Binard wins South Florida Cultural Consortium 2021 Visual Artists Award The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has announced that Monroe County artist Sally Binard has been named the recipient of the prestigious 2021 South Florida Cultural Consortium Visual and Media Artists Award. Sally Binard of Key West, was selected to receive this esteemed, five-county artist fellowship. Sally will receive a monetary award of $15,000 and be included in “The New Art: South Florida Cultural Consortium exhibition”. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Key West woman killed in crash on McGregor Boulevard FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Key West woman was hit and killed in a crash on McGregor Boulevard on Thursday morning. The 50-year-old woman’s Ferrari was disabled in the continuous left-turn lane on McGregor Boulevard near Camelot Drive just before 4:45 a.m. The woman’s car was partially blocking the left... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

12 Cuban migrants made landfall in Key West, Border Patrol says Twelve Cuban migrants landed in Key West early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The people arrived in a “homemade vessel” around 2:30 a.m. near the famous Southernmost Point marker and were taken into custody, said Border Patrol spokesman Adam Hoffner. They will likely be sent back to... Read more

