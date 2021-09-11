What's up: Leading stories in Key West
(KEY WEST, FL) What’s going on in Key West? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Key West area, click here.
Key West Artist Sally Binard wins South Florida Cultural Consortium 2021 Visual Artists Award
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has announced that Monroe County artist Sally Binard has been named the recipient of the prestigious 2021 South Florida Cultural Consortium Visual and Media Artists Award. Sally Binard of Key West, was selected to receive this esteemed, five-county artist fellowship. Sally will receive a monetary award of $15,000 and be included in “The New Art: South Florida Cultural Consortium exhibition”. Read more
So many amazing Artists on this little Island. She's got great taste in coffee too.
Key West woman killed in crash on McGregor Boulevard
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Key West woman was hit and killed in a crash on McGregor Boulevard on Thursday morning. The 50-year-old woman’s Ferrari was disabled in the continuous left-turn lane on McGregor Boulevard near Camelot Drive just before 4:45 a.m. The woman’s car was partially blocking the left... Read more
12 Cuban migrants made landfall in Key West, Border Patrol says
Twelve Cuban migrants landed in Key West early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The people arrived in a “homemade vessel” around 2:30 a.m. near the famous Southernmost Point marker and were taken into custody, said Border Patrol spokesman Adam Hoffner. They will likely be sent back to... Read more
In Keys schools, parents can have their kids opt out of masks, with no doctor’s note
Unlike the rest of South Florida, the public school district in the Florida Keys still offers a choice for students on whether to wear masks. In a 4-1 vote Tuesday night, the Monroe County School Board kept its mask policy in place, allowing parents to have their children opt-out of mask wearing in schools, even if they don’t have a doctor’s note for the exemption. Read more