News wrap: Top stories in Montrose

(MONTROSE, CO) What’s going on in Montrose? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITE

State of Delta Health reflective of rural financial realities Like numerous rural hospitals and clinics across the nation, Delta Health continues to face critical financial concerns which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the hospital was already experiencing financial loss. In 2018 the hospital’s net operating loss was roughly $741,000 a trend that has continued over the ensuing years at an alarming rate. Read more

LATEST NEWS

City's sales and use tax surging Following an 8% increase in the City of Montrose’s total collected use and sales tax from 2019 to 2020, up-to-date figures suggest another considerable increase is in store at the end of 2021 — though much higher this time. Through June 2021, the city’s total collected use and sales tax... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Main Street set to host outdoor community dinner, non-profits will pay it forward JustServe, Sharing Ministries and Habitat for Humanity are joining hands to break bread with the community for JustServe’s annual Community Award presentation. This year, though, there’s a twist. Main Street will be converted into a community dining experience known as “Dinner on Main Street,” with tables set up throughout the... Read more

LOCAL PICK