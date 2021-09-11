CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

News wrap: Top stories in Montrose

 5 days ago

(MONTROSE, CO) What’s going on in Montrose? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Delta / montrosepress.com

State of Delta Health reflective of rural financial realities

Like numerous rural hospitals and clinics across the nation, Delta Health continues to face critical financial concerns which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the hospital was already experiencing financial loss. In 2018 the hospital’s net operating loss was roughly $741,000 a trend that has continued over the ensuing years at an alarming rate. Read more

Montrose / montrosepress.com

City's sales and use tax surging

Following an 8% increase in the City of Montrose’s total collected use and sales tax from 2019 to 2020, up-to-date figures suggest another considerable increase is in store at the end of 2021 — though much higher this time. Through June 2021, the city’s total collected use and sales tax... Read more

Montrose / montrosepress.com

Main Street set to host outdoor community dinner, non-profits will pay it forward

JustServe, Sharing Ministries and Habitat for Humanity are joining hands to break bread with the community for JustServe’s annual Community Award presentation. This year, though, there’s a twist. Main Street will be converted into a community dining experience known as “Dinner on Main Street,” with tables set up throughout the... Read more

Montrose / montrosepress.com

Mayor pro tem Dave Frank appointed as CML Policy Committee chair

City of Montrose Mayor pro tem Dave Frank was selected by CML Executive Board President Kathi Meyer, Steamboat Springs councilmember, to chair the Colorado Municipal League’s Policy Committee. The term begins immediately and lasts through June 2022. “I am very honored to serve this important committee as chair, and look... Read more

