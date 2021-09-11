Top Seneca news stories

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, SC

Seneca News Beat
Seneca News Beat
 5 days ago

(SENECA, SC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Seneca.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Seneca area, click here.

Seneca / youtube.com

Seneca Jeepfest 2021 Preview at 3:30 pm

Seneca Jeepfest 2021 Preview at 3:30 pm

Join Jazzy Jeff and Donnie Bigun White for a preview of this Saturday's Seneca Jeepfest. Join us live at 3:30 pm on Seneca SC Events. Read more

Oconee County / youtube.com

Getting Answers: Knox Road

Getting Answers: Knox Road

This week we are Getting Answers about the issues on Knox Road in Oconee County. Read more

Oconee County / wyff4.com

Deputies charge man with murder week after gunshot victim found lying in Oconee County road

Deputies charge man with murder week after gunshot victim found lying in Oconee County road

SENECA, S.C. — More than a week after deputies found a man shot and lying in an Upstate road, investigators have charged a man with murder. Braxton Earl, 27, of Pendleton, was arrested around 1:12 p.m. Thursday, Jimmy Watt, with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, said. Earl is charged with... Read more

Seneca / indexjournal.com

Emerald extends losing streak with blowout loss to Seneca

Emerald extends losing streak with blowout loss to Seneca

SENECA — For the third consecutive week, Emerald football ran into a team that can put points on the board. While the Vikings held their own at times, a lack of consistent execution led to the Vikings’ 54-22 loss to Seneca on Friday, extending their losing streak to three. “They... Read more

Seneca, SC
Seneca, SC
Government
Seneca News Beat

Seneca News Beat

Seneca, SC
ABOUT

With Seneca News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

