Sedalia, MO

What's up: News headlines in Sedalia

Sedalia News Flash
 5 days ago

(SEDALIA, MO) Here are today’s top stories from the Sedalia area.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Missouri / wgntv.com

Only 53 people got a COVID vaccine at the Missouri State Fair

SEDALIA, Mo. (KTVI) — In the push to get Missourians vaccinated against COVID-19, a surprising fact came out of the Missouri State Fair, which offered free vaccines to attendees this year. After being canceled last year because of the pandemic, the fair was back to normal in 2021 with concerts... Read more

Latest UK Data: Vaccinated People 3-times More Likely To Die From Delta Variant Than Unvaccinated

Israel says Pfizer covid vaccine is just 39% effective as Delta spreads and one of the world's most vaccinated places on Earth.

Sedalia / kxkx.com

What’s Going On In Sedalia This Weekend? More Than You’d Think

As the weather gets cooler, more events are starting to pop up here and there. So I thought I'd take you through a quick rundown of some of the stuff going on this weekend. The First Christian Church, 200 South Limit, is going to have a Patriot's Day event. It'll commemorate and honor the memory of first responders and police involved in the events of September 11. They're going to start at 5:15 p.m. that night and go til 7:30 p.m. Read more

Sedalia / ksisradio.com

Lady Roadrunners Beat MAC In Final Seconds

The State Fair Community College (SFCC) Lady Roadrunners made it four victories in a row to open the season. SFCC defeated Mineral Area College 3-2 at the Fred E. Davis Sports Complex on Sunday, Sept. 5. SFCC scored the opening goal of the match off a penalty kick from freshman... Read more

Sedalia / sedaliademocrat.com

Central Bank to host blood drive

Central Bank is hosting the inaugural Community Challenge Blood Drive Sept.15 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 3700 W, Broadway Blvd. in Sedalia. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log... Read more

CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
Sedalia News Flash

Sedalia, MO
With Sedalia News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

