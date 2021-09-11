What's up: News headlines in Sedalia

What’s Going On In Sedalia This Weekend? More Than You’d Think

As the weather gets cooler, more events are starting to pop up here and there. So I thought I'd take you through a quick rundown of some of the stuff going on this weekend. The First Christian Church, 200 South Limit, is going to have a Patriot's Day event. It'll commemorate and honor the memory of first responders and police involved in the events of September 11. They're going to start at 5:15 p.m. that night and go til 7:30 p.m. Read more