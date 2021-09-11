What's up: News headlines in Sedalia
(SEDALIA, MO) Here are today’s top stories from the Sedalia area.
Only 53 people got a COVID vaccine at the Missouri State Fair
SEDALIA, Mo. (KTVI) — In the push to get Missourians vaccinated against COVID-19, a surprising fact came out of the Missouri State Fair, which offered free vaccines to attendees this year. After being canceled last year because of the pandemic, the fair was back to normal in 2021 with concerts... Read more
Latest UK Data: Vaccinated People 3-times More Likely To Die From Delta Variant Than Unvaccinated
Israel says Pfizer covid vaccine is just 39% effective as Delta spreads and one of the world's most vaccinated places on Earth.
What’s Going On In Sedalia This Weekend? More Than You’d Think
As the weather gets cooler, more events are starting to pop up here and there. So I thought I'd take you through a quick rundown of some of the stuff going on this weekend. The First Christian Church, 200 South Limit, is going to have a Patriot's Day event. It'll commemorate and honor the memory of first responders and police involved in the events of September 11. They're going to start at 5:15 p.m. that night and go til 7:30 p.m. Read more
Lady Roadrunners Beat MAC In Final Seconds
The State Fair Community College (SFCC) Lady Roadrunners made it four victories in a row to open the season. SFCC defeated Mineral Area College 3-2 at the Fred E. Davis Sports Complex on Sunday, Sept. 5. SFCC scored the opening goal of the match off a penalty kick from freshman... Read more
Central Bank to host blood drive
Central Bank is hosting the inaugural Community Challenge Blood Drive Sept.15 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 3700 W, Broadway Blvd. in Sedalia. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log... Read more