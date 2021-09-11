Top stories trending in Butte

(BUTTE, MT) The news in Butte never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

This Montana City Has An Underground City You Need to Explore Montana actually has a few of these still hanging around and is a really unknown part of Montana history. Love Exploring came out with a list of American's Best Underground Attractions and I was just filtering through the list to see if there was anything from Montana remotely on it. Low and behold, one Montana city made the list with their underground city and that is of course Butte, Montana. Read more

Butte-Silver Bow Health Department honors COVID-19 victims BUTTE — Ninety lives have been lost in Butte-Silver Bow due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department marked the 90th death in the county by holding a memorial service on Thursday to honor the victims. Read more

Trial to start for man charged with role in deputy’s death BUTTE, Mont. — A trial is scheduled to begin this week in the case of a California man who was arrested over his alleged role in the shooting death of a Montana sheriff’s deputy in May 2017. Opening statements begin in Butte on Thursday, The Montana Standard reports. Twelve jurors... Read more

