CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butte, MT

Top stories trending in Butte

Butte Times
Butte Times
 5 days ago

(BUTTE, MT) The news in Butte never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Montana / bozemanskissfm.com

This Montana City Has An Underground City You Need to Explore

This Montana City Has An Underground City You Need to Explore

Montana actually has a few of these still hanging around and is a really unknown part of Montana history. Love Exploring came out with a list of American's Best Underground Attractions and I was just filtering through the list to see if there was anything from Montana remotely on it. Low and behold, one Montana city made the list with their underground city and that is of course Butte, Montana. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Butte / kbzk.com

Butte-Silver Bow Health Department honors COVID-19 victims

Butte-Silver Bow Health Department honors COVID-19 victims

BUTTE — Ninety lives have been lost in Butte-Silver Bow due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department marked the 90th death in the county by holding a memorial service on Thursday to honor the victims. Read more

Comments
avatar

Thank you Karen Sullivan for doing this for the Butte Community. I know it meant so much to all that have been affected by this insidious virus. Thank you to everyone that helped bring this together. God Bless all of you!👍🏻🙏🙏

1 like

avatar

To bad our governor doesn’t feel how people and their loved ones have been affected.

1 like

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Butte / sandiegouniontribune.com

Trial to start for man charged with role in deputy’s death

Trial to start for man charged with role in deputy’s death

BUTTE, Mont. — A trial is scheduled to begin this week in the case of a California man who was arrested over his alleged role in the shooting death of a Montana sheriff’s deputy in May 2017. Opening statements begin in Butte on Thursday, The Montana Standard reports. Twelve jurors... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Butte / ktvq.com

Butte butchers have a beef with high meat prices

Butte butchers have a beef with high meat prices

Prices for high-quality meat continue to go up and butchers in Butte are concerned it could affect their holiday sales. Read more

Comments
avatar

ILL ASK AGAIN. GIANFORTE LETS PROCESS AND PACK OUR MEAT. BUILD MEAT PACKING PLANTS OWNED BY MONTANA CITIZENS GIANFORTE. HOW ABOUT THOSE RESERVOIRS I ASKED YOU ABOUT. TO HELP RANCHERS AND FARMERS AND FIREFIGHTERS. OR ARE YOU GOING TO IGNORE THE FACT IM RIGHT GIANFORTE. G

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Over 10,000 mostly Haitian migrants sleeping under Texas bridge, more expected

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Haitians fleeing a country hammered by political turmoil and two natural disasters made up most of over 10,000 migrants sleeping on the ground and desperate for food in a squalid camp under a bridge in southern Texas on Friday, in a growing humanitarian and political challenge for U.S. President Joe Biden.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butte, MT
Government
City
Butte, MT
Local
Montana Government
The Associated Press

Fire crews struggling to save California giant sequoias

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters wrapped the base of the world’s largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as they tried to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning in California’s rugged Sierra Nevada. The colossal General Sherman Tree in Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest, some...
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Butte Times

Butte Times

Butte, MT
60
Followers
230
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Butte Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy