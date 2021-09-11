Livin’ The Dream:The Mike Daugherty Story

During the shutdown of most of the world in 2020, the time frame of more than a year when most places weren’t open, one of the ways a group of friends maintained their sanity when stuck at home for long periods of time, was to set up Zoom calls, the almost standard of many meetings post-shutdown, to talk shop. One of the participants of these internet conferences was Bobby Piskor, a 20-year veteran of the independent circuit that has wore nearly every hat possible in the professional wrestling business. Between his role as the best official in the region for the International Wrestling Cartel, an accomplished in-ring competitor for several years around the tri-state area, work as a graphic designer for many wrestling-related events, and published author of several books, very few have the level of dedication and passion for the industry as Piskor.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO