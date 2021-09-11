CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livin’ The Dream:The Mike Daugherty Story

By Jim LaMotta
PWMania
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA typical Saturday morning in 1985, cartoons were complimented by the WWF’s Rock N’ Wrestling era of television, a period of time when one-sided bouts were often featured on WWF television to promote the stars of Vince McMahon’s national expansion that saw house show, or live event tours, advertise big time match-ups to send fans to the box office for tickets to the arenas across the country. On this particular weekend, top star, Hulk Hogan, clade in white boots and trunks, as the famous red and yellow hadn’t became the trademark yet, squared off against longtime preliminary grappler, Tiger Chung Lee. The result was in little doubt when The Hulkster, beaming under the television lights from an almost comical tan, dropped the leg on Chung Lee, defeating the grizzled pro in just under four minutes. Business as usual for Hogan, and for WWF TV at the time.

