Big Spring, TX

Top Big Spring news stories

 5 days ago

(BIG SPRING, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Big Spring.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Big Spring area, click here.

Houston / abc13.com

"Texas is already working to halt this power grab," the governor said on Twitter. Read more

Comments
avatar

Abbott should be held accountable for not protecting our children at school by following CDC recommendations for covid.He should be removed from office for his crimes against humanity.

139 likes 46 dislikes 87 replies

avatar

Look, if the vaccine only effects the person getting the vaccine then why Is the government trying to make me take it. It does not stop the spread of covid. You can still catch covid. and you can still spread covid. it just makes your symptoms not as bad. So why mandate it. if you want the vaccine get it. if you don't, then don't. it only effects the person getting the vaccine. why aren't they mandating the flu vaccine it does the same thing

106 likes 18 dislikes 53 replies

"It's high right now in these months because everybody's having babies right now," said Khristy McMahan, Happy Day Humane Society dog trainer. Read more

Monahans / youtube.com

Week 3 | Big Spring vs. Monahans Read more

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Big Spring Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

