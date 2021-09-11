What's up: Leading stories in Tifton

Home For Sale: 140 Brighton Road, Tifton, GA 31794 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://140BrightonRoad.C21.com 140 Brighton Road Tifton, GA 31794 MLS 132906 Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Half-Baths: 1 This property is located across from the entrance of Northgate Lakes. There is a driveway located to the West of 142 Brighton Road. This driveway will lead you back to 140 Brighton Road on the left. This brick homes sits on a secluded lot and is located near ABAC, hospital, I-75, and other amenities. Contact Agent: Josh Pope Smith Branch & Pope Read more