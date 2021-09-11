What's up: Leading stories in Tifton
(TIFTON, GA) Here are today’s top stories from the Tifton area.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
2020 Nissan Altima Albany, Tifton, Camilla, Moultrie, Macon, GA LC253083T
Super Black Clearcoat Used 2020 Nissan Altima available in Albany, Georgia at Hutchinson Toyota of Albany. Servicing the Tifton, Camilla, Moultrie, Macon, GA area. Used: https://www.hutchinsontoyotaofalbany.com/searchused.aspx?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=LESA%20Vehicle%20Video%20from%20YouTube New: https://www.hutchinsontoyotaofalbany.com/searchnew.aspx?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=LESA%20Vehicle%20Video%20from%20YouTube 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 S - Stock#: LC253083T - VIN#: 1N4BL4BV9LC253083 http://www.hutchinsontoyotaofalbany.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 229-436-7751 Hutchinson Toyota of Albany 2865 Ledo Road Albany GA 31707 CVT with Xtronic. Super Black Clearcoat 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 S FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VbrbrRecent Arrival! Odometer is 5418 miles below market average! 28/39 City/Highway MPG Wheels: 16 x 7 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers|Cloth Seat Trim|Radio: AM/FM Audio System|Floor Mats & Trunk Mat|4-Wheel Disc Brakes|6 Speakers|Air Conditioning|Electronic Stability Control|Front Bucket Seats|Front Center Armrest|Tachometer|ABS brakes|Brake assist|Bumpers: body-color|Delay-off headlights|Driver door bin|Driver vanity mirror|Dual front impact airbags|Dual front side impact airbags|Four wheel independent suspension|Front anti-roll bar|Front reading lights|Fully automatic headlights|Illuminated entry|Knee airbag|Low tire pressure warning|Occupant sensing airbag|Outside temperature display|Overhead airbag|Overhead console|Panic alarm|Passenger door bin|Passenger vanity mirror|Power door mirrors|Power driver seat|Power steering|Power windows|Radio data system|Rear anti-roll bar|Rear reading lights|Rear seat center armrest|Rear side impact airbag|Rear window defroster|Remote keyless entry|Security system|Speed control|Speed-sensing steering|Split folding rear seat|Sport steering wheel|Steering wheel mounted audio controls|Telescoping steering wheel|Tilt steering wheel|Traction control|Trip computer|Variably intermittent wipers|Speed-Sensitive Wipers|AM/FM radio: SiriusXM|NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto|Compressor: Not Available Read more
Tift County reviews ordinances in work session
TIFTON — Tift County Commission reviewed several ordinances during its monthly work session Monday, Sept. 7. Commissioners looked at several ordinances during the public hearings, proposing amendments to several official county documents. Among them was a suggested change to the technical standards manual detailing proper installation and upkeep of water lines running underground across county roads. Read more
Home For Sale: 140 Brighton Road, Tifton, GA 31794 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://140BrightonRoad.C21.com 140 Brighton Road Tifton, GA 31794 MLS 132906 Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Half-Baths: 1 This property is located across from the entrance of Northgate Lakes. There is a driveway located to the West of 142 Brighton Road. This driveway will lead you back to 140 Brighton Road on the left. This brick homes sits on a secluded lot and is located near ABAC, hospital, I-75, and other amenities. Contact Agent: Josh Pope Smith Branch & Pope Read more
Comments / 0