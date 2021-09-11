Top Russellville news stories

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AR

Russellville News Flash
 5 days ago

(RUSSELLVILLE, AR) What’s going on in Russellville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

Fort Smith / arkansasonline.com

Russellville pulls away from Fort Smith Southside

Russellville pulls away from Fort Smith Southside

FORT SMITH -- Russellville never wavered from its game plan and was rewarded with a big second half, scoring five touchdowns to pull away from Fort Smith Southside 48-27 Friday night at Rowland Stadium. The Cyclones (2-0) scored on five of its first six possessions in the second half turning... Read more

Russellville / couriernews.com

Cyclones return after bye week

Cyclones return after bye week

The Russellville Cyclones are back on the playing field tonight after taking last week off as they head west to face the Fort Smith Southside Mavericks for their second nonconference game of the season. The Cyclones opened their season two weeks ago at home with a huge 42-12 victory over... Read more

Jacksonville / arkansasonline.com

Karen Nell Patton

Karen Nell Patton

Karen Nell Patton, 71, died on September 4, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Morrilton, Ark., and raised by her mother and grandmother, Karen attended Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, while holding down a full-time job. After graduation she worked for the Department of Human Services for over 30 years, first as a dedicated social worker, and later as a supervisor in the accounts receivable division. She was a hard worker who did her best to help every client. Read more

Arkadelphia / arkansasonline.com

James Patrick Adcock

James Patrick Adcock

James Patrick Adcock, of Arkadelphia, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021. He was born December 27, 1936, in Russellville, Ark., to the late Everett Benjamin and Mae Renfroe Adcock. Pat is also preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Milloway Adcock. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Wayne Neel, a grandson, Luke Neel (Tina), a granddaughter, Elizabeth Berry (Mitchell), a sister, Pam Thomas and three great-grandchildren: Rebecca Neel, EmiLou Neel, and Everett Berry all of Arkadelphia. Read more

The Associated Press

White House warns that debt limit showdown could hurt states

The White House is warning state and local governments about severe cuts to disaster relief, Medicaid, infrastructure grants, school money and other programs if Congress fails to raise the U.S. debt limit. The administration issued on Friday a fact sheet for state and local officials in an attempt to ratchet...
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
With Russellville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

