Top Russellville news stories

Russellville pulls away from Fort Smith Southside FORT SMITH -- Russellville never wavered from its game plan and was rewarded with a big second half, scoring five touchdowns to pull away from Fort Smith Southside 48-27 Friday night at Rowland Stadium. The Cyclones (2-0) scored on five of its first six possessions in the second half turning... Read more

Cyclones return after bye week The Russellville Cyclones are back on the playing field tonight after taking last week off as they head west to face the Fort Smith Southside Mavericks for their second nonconference game of the season. The Cyclones opened their season two weeks ago at home with a huge 42-12 victory over... Read more

Karen Nell Patton Karen Nell Patton, 71, died on September 4, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Morrilton, Ark., and raised by her mother and grandmother, Karen attended Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, while holding down a full-time job. After graduation she worked for the Department of Human Services for over 30 years, first as a dedicated social worker, and later as a supervisor in the accounts receivable division. She was a hard worker who did her best to help every client. Read more

