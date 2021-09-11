CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, OK

News wrap: Headlines in Ardmore

Ardmore Digest
 5 days ago

(ARDMORE, OK) Here are today’s top stories from the Ardmore area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Ardmore area, click here.

Oklahoma / okcfox.com

Oklahoma state lawmaker hospitalized with COVID-19

MADILL, Okla. (KOKH) - The Daily Ardmoreite, a newspaper in Ardmore, reported on Thursday that Rep. Tommy Hardin (R-Madill) had been hospitalized with COVID-19. No other details about his condition are known at this time, according to the paper. A call into Rep. Hardin's office was not returned. FOX 25... Read more

They gave a bed to that guy? WTH? Let him reap what he has sown.

OK!! He is in the hospital! Did he have the vax💉 or not? That's always been the question!! ✌🆗️🇺🇸

Ardmore / kten.com

Ardmore honors Iraq war veteran

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Iraq war veteran First Lt. Jacob Mason will be honored at a funeral service in Ardmore on Monday afternoon. Mason, 26, was killed in an August 25 training accident at Fort Benning, Georgia. Mason's remains were honorably returned home to Oklahoma last week. Friends and family... Read more

Ardmore / kxii.com

Ardmore prepares for home game with Shawnee

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers are coming off a big win against rival Ada in their season opener. Now, they return home where they will take on Shawnee. Ardmore head coach Josh Newby saw some good things on both sides of the ball, but he is looking for improvement in week two. Read more

Ardmore / ardmoreite.com

As area softball teams reach home stretch, postseason picture becoming clearer

We’re at the point in the softball season where postseason contenders are starting to position themselves for a deep run to the state tournament. However, it’s still too early to tell who will advance that far as anything can happen during the home stretch. Nevertheless, here’s a breakdown of the area teams that are looking to make the postseason. Read more

Ardmore, OK
With Ardmore Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

