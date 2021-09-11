News wrap: Headlines in Ardmore
Oklahoma state lawmaker hospitalized with COVID-19
MADILL, Okla. (KOKH) - The Daily Ardmoreite, a newspaper in Ardmore, reported on Thursday that Rep. Tommy Hardin (R-Madill) had been hospitalized with COVID-19. No other details about his condition are known at this time, according to the paper. A call into Rep. Hardin's office was not returned. FOX 25... Read more
Ardmore honors Iraq war veteran
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Iraq war veteran First Lt. Jacob Mason will be honored at a funeral service in Ardmore on Monday afternoon. Mason, 26, was killed in an August 25 training accident at Fort Benning, Georgia. Mason's remains were honorably returned home to Oklahoma last week. Friends and family... Read more
Ardmore prepares for home game with Shawnee
ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers are coming off a big win against rival Ada in their season opener. Now, they return home where they will take on Shawnee. Ardmore head coach Josh Newby saw some good things on both sides of the ball, but he is looking for improvement in week two. Read more
As area softball teams reach home stretch, postseason picture becoming clearer
We’re at the point in the softball season where postseason contenders are starting to position themselves for a deep run to the state tournament. However, it’s still too early to tell who will advance that far as anything can happen during the home stretch. Nevertheless, here’s a breakdown of the area teams that are looking to make the postseason. Read more