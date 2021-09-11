Durango news wrap: What’s trending

Philanthropy by the pint

In honor of its 25th year in business, Steamworks Brewing Co. said it’s going to donate $1,000 to 25 different local nonprofits. Steamworks opened its doors Sept. 14, 1996, and remains one of Durango’s most popular brewpubs in a town that loves its beer. As a way to mark its milestone, the Steamworks brass asked its employees to submit the names of some nonprofits they valued and wanted to donate to. Read more