Durango news wrap: What’s trending

VFW Post 5181 Annual Raffle Winners Announced
The VFW Post 5181 Annual Raffle has concluded with winners Mike M. from Cortez, who won the first prize (shown in photo) and Tessa N. from Durango, who won the second prize.The raffle was another success, according to Post Commander Rick Brown, and Brown thanks all who purchased a raffle, Read more
Philanthropy by the pint
In honor of its 25th year in business, Steamworks Brewing Co. said it’s going to donate $1,000 to 25 different local nonprofits. Steamworks opened its doors Sept. 14, 1996, and remains one of Durango’s most popular brewpubs in a town that loves its beer. As a way to mark its milestone, the Steamworks brass asked its employees to submit the names of some nonprofits they valued and wanted to donate to. Read more
Senator Michael Bennet meets with local officials about the outdoor restoration partnership act
Colorado Senator Michael Bennet met with local officials in Durango to hear from them about their needs and how the proposed Outdoor Restoration Partnerships Act can help Southwest Colorado. KSUT’s Sarah Flower reports. Story Transcript:. Sarah Flower 00:00. Senator Bennet listened to leaders from across the area including the Forest... Read more
Cottonwood tree to be removed to ensure completion of 32nd Street improvements
After careful consideration and evaluation by city staff and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, the city of Durango will remove a cottonwood tree at 32nd Street to ensure the timely completion of the Animas River Trail project while remining within budget. The removal of this and other trees in the area will be offset by planting additional trees. Read more
