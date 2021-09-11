Top Pahrump news stories
Local businessman and philanthropist Tom Saitta dies
A longtime Pahrump resident and charitable businessman has died. Tom Saitta, owner of Pahrump’s Saitta Trudeau Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, RAM car dealership passed away on Friday, Sept. 3, after fighting a long-term illness. Business partner Don Trudeau spoke about his time working alongside Saitta in the car dealership business for... Read more
Pahrump Fall Festival to open with a bang
The Pahrump Fall Festival is less than two weeks away and after having to cancel in 2020, event organizers are striving to make the return of the festival a total blast for the entire community. As such, town and county officials have been working hard to bring together all of the traditional elements of the Fall Festival while also incorporating several new features, one of which is set to kick off the festival with a bang. Read more
09-08-2021 Therapy Blocks LLC Opens Pahrump Office
A new office specializing in physical therapy for children is now open in Pahrump. Therapy Blocks as been open in Las Vegas for more than three years. Now, they're bringing their services to Pahrump. News 25 spoke with Therapy Blocks President and CEO Thomas Bowen at their grand opening event this past weekend. Therapy Blocks is located at 1306 East Calvada Boulevard, in the Terrible's Roadhouse parking lot. You can learn more by visiting their website, LVtherapyblocks.com. Read more