Top Pahrump news stories

Pahrump Fall Festival to open with a bang

The Pahrump Fall Festival is less than two weeks away and after having to cancel in 2020, event organizers are striving to make the return of the festival a total blast for the entire community. As such, town and county officials have been working hard to bring together all of the traditional elements of the Fall Festival while also incorporating several new features, one of which is set to kick off the festival with a bang. Read more