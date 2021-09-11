Top Lewiston news stories
Baxter Brewing Company Celebrates Fourth Year of Limb-it-less Blonde Ale with Travis Mills
Lewiston, ME – Baxter Brewing is proud to announce this year’s release of Limb-it-less Blonde Ale, the brewery’s fourth collaboration with recalibrated veteran and former U.S Army Staff Sergeant, Travis Mills. Inspired by a chance meeting at the 2017 Great Falls Brewfest, the production and release of Limb-it-less has traditionally... Read more
Mainers invited to read Catholic classics together in popular new initiative from Prince of Peace Parish
LEWISTON — “I can’t believe 500 books went that quickly. Amazing.”. Fr. Daniel Greenleaf, pastor of Prince of Peace Parish in Lewiston, was understandably taken aback by the overwhelming response to a new initiative that aims to bring people together, even if they’re apart, through the sharing of Catholic spiritual texts. Read more
Demers, Marquis featured artists at WHA gallery
The art of Jeanelle Demers and the photography of Daniel J. Marquis is on display through the month of September at the Woman’s Hospital Association Rotating Art Gallery at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. Demers is a professional portrait artist who specializes in paintings of animals, especially dogs, cats,... Read more
Lewiston schools share new priorities
In the wake of Black Lives Matter, ongoing arrivals of New Mainers to the area, and an agreement with the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, Lewiston Public Schools is taking a multi-pronged approach to addressing equity concerns. This includes self-assessment and training on the administrative level, an entirely new format for lesson planning in all classrooms, and a restorative justice perspective to more effectively reach students. Read more
