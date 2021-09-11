CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewiston, ME

Top Lewiston news stories

Lewiston Times
Lewiston Times
 5 days ago

(LEWISTON, ME) Here are today’s top stories from the Lewiston area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Lewiston / brewbound.com

Baxter Brewing Company Celebrates Fourth Year of Limb-it-less Blonde Ale with Travis Mills

Baxter Brewing Company Celebrates Fourth Year of Limb-it-less Blonde Ale with Travis Mills

Lewiston, ME – Baxter Brewing is proud to announce this year’s release of Limb-it-less Blonde Ale, the brewery’s fourth collaboration with recalibrated veteran and former U.S Army Staff Sergeant, Travis Mills. Inspired by a chance meeting at the 2017 Great Falls Brewfest, the production and release of Limb-it-less has traditionally... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Maine / bangordailynews.com

Mainers invited to read Catholic classics together in popular new initiative from Prince of Peace Parish

Mainers invited to read Catholic classics together in popular new initiative from Prince of Peace Parish

LEWISTON — “I can’t believe 500 books went that quickly. Amazing.”. Fr. Daniel Greenleaf, pastor of Prince of Peace Parish in Lewiston, was understandably taken aback by the overwhelming response to a new initiative that aims to bring people together, even if they’re apart, through the sharing of Catholic spiritual texts. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Lewiston / sunjournal.com

Demers, Marquis featured artists at WHA gallery

Demers, Marquis featured artists at WHA gallery

The art of Jeanelle Demers and the photography of Daniel J. Marquis is on display through the month of September at the Woman’s Hospital Association Rotating Art Gallery at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. Demers is a professional portrait artist who specializes in paintings of animals, especially dogs, cats,... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Lewiston / amjamboafrica.com

Lewiston schools share new priorities

Lewiston schools share new priorities

In the wake of Black Lives Matter, ongoing arrivals of New Mainers to the area, and an agreement with the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, Lewiston Public Schools is taking a multi-pronged approach to addressing equity concerns. This includes self-assessment and training on the administrative level, an entirely new format for lesson planning in all classrooms, and a restorative justice perspective to more effectively reach students. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewiston, ME
Lewiston, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of 2021. Sony Pictures Television announced the plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing. Richards, who also lost his role as “Jeopardy!” executive producer, was...
Lewiston Times

Lewiston Times

Lewiston, ME
61
Followers
242
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lewiston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy