Top Lewiston news stories

Lewiston schools share new priorities

In the wake of Black Lives Matter, ongoing arrivals of New Mainers to the area, and an agreement with the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, Lewiston Public Schools is taking a multi-pronged approach to addressing equity concerns. This includes self-assessment and training on the administrative level, an entirely new format for lesson planning in all classrooms, and a restorative justice perspective to more effectively reach students.