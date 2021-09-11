What's up: Leading stories in Oswego

Donald D. Barney

OSWEGO – Donald D. Barney, 81, of Oswego, New York, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in 1939, in Potsdam, New York, a son to the late James and Ida Supernault Barney. Barney retired from Teamsters Local 317 after over 30 years of employment. He enjoyed many things in life including, camping, hunting, playing bluegrass music on his guitar and Nascar but overall loved spending time with his family.