What's up: Leading stories in Oswego

Carole Carter
Carole Anne Connors Carter passed away Sept. 6, 2021 in Pawleys Island, S.C. Carole was born in Oswego, NY to Daniel and Marie Connors on November 4th, 1934. Carole’s parents died young and she was raised by her wonderful older sisters and brothers whom she adored. In her younger years,... Read more
Charles Francis Kelly Sr.
Charles Francis Kelly Sr., 87, of Oswego, passed peacefully on September 6, 2021. He was born in Oswego on January 27, 1934, to Patrick Kelly and Agnes (Carey) Kelly. Chuck was a corrections officer. He retired in 1997 from Auburn Correctional Facility. He enjoyed the outdoors and liked fishing and gardening. Chuck also enjoyed trips to the casino and working on crossword puzzles. Read more
Donald D. Barney
OSWEGO – Donald D. Barney, 81, of Oswego, New York, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in 1939, in Potsdam, New York, a son to the late James and Ida Supernault Barney. Barney retired from Teamsters Local 317 after over 30 years of employment. He enjoyed many things in life including, camping, hunting, playing bluegrass music on his guitar and Nascar but overall loved spending time with his family. Read more
