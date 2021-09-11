CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palestine, TX

Palestine news digest: Top stories today

Palestine Post
Palestine Post
 5 days ago

(PALESTINE, TX) The news in Palestine never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Palestine / palestineherald.com

Football Preview: Wildcats visit Rusk for game three

Football Preview: Wildcats visit Rusk for game three

RUSK – Palestine head coach Lance Angel said his offense is designed to improve as the season progresses. That was proven last week as the Wildcats hung 51 points on the Jacksonville Indians. The prior week of panic and overreactions from Wildcat fans was met with a 24-point victory over... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Palestine / palestineherald.com

Church News, Week of Sept. 9, 2021

Church News, Week of Sept. 9, 2021

Bethlehem Lutheran Church, across from Palestine High School at 1515 South Loop 256, celebrates the Sixteenth Sunday After Pentecost on September 12 with Sunday School starting at 9 a.m. and Divine Service of Holy Communion at 10:15 a.m. Information about Bethlehem and our services is available at 903-729-6362 Tuesday through... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Palestine / palestineherald.com

Getting to know your leaders: City Manager Teresa Herrera

Getting to know your leaders: City Manager Teresa Herrera

The Palestine City Council has welcomed four new councilmembers, a new mayor and hired a new city manager. In this “Getting to know your leaders” series, we will interview and introduce each of the new council and staff members. The Palestine City Council named Interim City Manager Teresa Herrera as... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Palestine / youtube.com

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Palestine, TX #P2050A

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Palestine, TX #P2050A

https://www.palestinecdjrf.com/ Call or visit for a test drive of this vehicle today! Phone: 903-284-5096 Year: 2021 Make: Volkswagen Model: Tiguan Trim: 2.0T SE R-Line Black Engine: 2.0L TSI DOHC Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic Color: Black Interior: Titan Black Mileage: 9112 Stock #: P2050A VIN: 3VV3B7AX8MM027298 **ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS**, **LOCAL TRADE - NEVER A RENTAL**, **PANORAMIC MOONROOF**, **LEATHERETTE**, **HEATED SEATS**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING**, **APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO**, **WIRELESS CHARGING**, **3RD ROW SEATING**, **ADAPTIVE CRUISE**, **BLIND SPOT SENSORS**.brbrDeep Black Pearl 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T SE R-Line Black FWD 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI DOHCbrbr**This vehicle is located at Elliott CDJR Fiat of Palestine, but can be made available upon request.** Recent Arrival! 23/29 City/Highway MPG Thank you for choosing Elliott Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat Palestine in beautiful Palestine, TX! We are so honored you have selected Elliott Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat Palestine as your dealership of choice. We know you have options when it comes to buying your next car, truck, or SUV so thank you! We do not take this privilege lightly and we promise we will not disappoint you. We believe that you are the most important part of our business. We know that it is our customers that have made us successful and we will work hard to ensure that we do everything to serve you while making your dreams of buying your next vehicle come true. We will go the extra mile to serve you and exceed your expectations. We want you to have a hassle-free car buying experience when you visit our store. We are here to help you along the way so please let us know what we can do for you. We are available to answer your questions online, by phone, and of course, in person. Address: 2321 State Hwy 155 Palestine, TX 75803 Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palestine, TX
The Associated Press

White House warns that debt limit showdown could hurt states

The White House is warning state and local governments about severe cuts to disaster relief, Medicaid, infrastructure grants, school money and other programs if Congress fails to raise the U.S. debt limit. The administration issued on Friday a fact sheet for state and local officials in an attempt to ratchet...
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

Google, Apple remove Navalny app from stores as Russian elections begin

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) and Apple (AAPL.O) have removed jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's tactical voting app from their stores, his team said on Friday, after Russia accused the U.S. tech firms of meddling in its internal affairs. Russia goes to the polls on Friday to...
Palestine Post

Palestine Post

Palestine, TX
95
Followers
215
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Palestine Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy