Kerrville, TX

News wrap: Top stories in Kerrville

 5 days ago

(KERRVILLE, TX) The news in Kerrville never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what's trending in your community.

Kerrville / austin360.com

Kerrville Folk Festival eliminates midweek shows for October event

Kerrville Folk Festival eliminates midweek shows for October event

The Kerrville Folk Festival, an annual hill country tradition since the early 1970s, announced Thursday that it is eliminating this year's midweek performances. The event had been scheduled for Oct. 1-11 but now will feature concerts Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-11. The decision to shorten the fest's run from 11... Read more

Comments
avatar

SMART MOVE THE FESTIVAL'S PARTTHIS IS 4 THE FESTIVAL'S SO CALLED SECURITY PEOPLEBE AWARE OF DRUGS COMING INTO THEFESTIVAL GROUNDS TASK FORCE WILL BE WATCHING ,TRY 2 HAVE FUN ANY WAY BIG BROTHER IS WATCHING.

avatar

Ages 12 and Older - Show your Vax Card? That's going to cut attendance by half!

Kerrville / hccommunityjournal.com

Staffing issues plaguing local businesses

Staffing issues plaguing local businesses

Area restaurant owners and their hopeful customers are still resorting to signs on windows and doors, and notices on Facebook and other social media, to try to keep track of what’s open and what’s not. Buzzie’s Barbecue. Buzzie and Brenda Hughes had their barbecue restaurant open on Aug. 30, but... Read more

Kerrville / youtube.com

Weird chalk art in Kerrville. Count the 👁

Weird chalk art in Kerrville. Count the 👁

Kerr County / hccommunityjournal.com

Hospitalizations remain high, 4 fatalities added to county toll

Hospitalizations remain high, 4 fatalities added to county toll

In the week that has gone by since Kerr County’s last COVID-19 update, not much has changed with hospitalizations remaining at record highs. As of today, Tuesday, Sept. 7, Peterson Regional Medical Center reported that it has 40 patients in the Kerrville hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19. Of those 40 inpatients, four are on ventilators, two are on Vapotherm and two are on high-flow oxygen. Three of the 40 patients had previously been vaccinated. (Vapotherm is a high velocity therapy for spontaneously breathing patients. It converts a patient’s nasal, oral and pharyngeal spaces into a reservoir of optimally conditioned gas and decreases the work involved in breathing.) Read more

Comments / 0

 

