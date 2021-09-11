News wrap: Top stories in Kerrville
Kerrville Folk Festival eliminates midweek shows for October event
The Kerrville Folk Festival, an annual hill country tradition since the early 1970s, announced Thursday that it is eliminating this year's midweek performances. The event had been scheduled for Oct. 1-11 but now will feature concerts Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-11. The decision to shorten the fest's run from 11... Read more
SMART MOVE THE FESTIVAL'S PARTTHIS IS 4 THE FESTIVAL'S SO CALLED SECURITY PEOPLEBE AWARE OF DRUGS COMING INTO THEFESTIVAL GROUNDS TASK FORCE WILL BE WATCHING ,TRY 2 HAVE FUN ANY WAY BIG BROTHER IS WATCHING.
Ages 12 and Older - Show your Vax Card? That's going to cut attendance by half!
Staffing issues plaguing local businesses
Area restaurant owners and their hopeful customers are still resorting to signs on windows and doors, and notices on Facebook and other social media, to try to keep track of what’s open and what’s not. Buzzie’s Barbecue. Buzzie and Brenda Hughes had their barbecue restaurant open on Aug. 30, but... Read more
Weird chalk art in Kerrville. Count the 👁
Hospitalizations remain high, 4 fatalities added to county toll
In the week that has gone by since Kerr County’s last COVID-19 update, not much has changed with hospitalizations remaining at record highs. As of today, Tuesday, Sept. 7, Peterson Regional Medical Center reported that it has 40 patients in the Kerrville hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19. Of those 40 inpatients, four are on ventilators, two are on Vapotherm and two are on high-flow oxygen. Three of the 40 patients had previously been vaccinated. (Vapotherm is a high velocity therapy for spontaneously breathing patients. It converts a patient’s nasal, oral and pharyngeal spaces into a reservoir of optimally conditioned gas and decreases the work involved in breathing.) Read more