Selma, AL

Trending local news in Selma

Selma Daily
Selma Daily
 5 days ago

(SELMA, AL) What’s going on in Selma? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

Selma / southalabamian.com

CPS Gators suffer tough loss at Morgan

CPS Gators suffer tough loss at Morgan

The Clarke Prep Gators dropped their first region game of the season with a 34-6 loss at Morgan Academy in Selma last Friday night. “We blew some coverages a few times in the second half,” Head Coach Ashley Carlisle said. “We are getting better, but we have played some tough teams right out of the gate. These teams have been ranked and really good.” Read more

Selma / youtube.com

Early Morning Aerial Views Of The Edmund Pettus Bridge Selma, Alabama July 2021

Early Morning Aerial Views Of The Edmund Pettus Bridge Selma, Alabama July 2021

Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala. https://www.linkedin.com/in/mchrisdunn/ Filmed with DJI Mavic Air 2s https://click.dji.com/AAeWpe9Pi8is5_QyH8NvNg?pm=link Read more

Selma / selmatimesjournal.com

Selma City school approves budget for 2022 Fiscal year

Selma City school approves budget for 2022 Fiscal year

The Selma City Schools Board of Education approved a budget for FY2022 on Tuesday that includes a 4 percent raise for all of the system’s classified employees. Classified staff members are employees who are not certified by the state. They include the custodians, lunchroom workers and maintenance and operational staff. Read more

Selma / youtube.com

Christ the King, Selma

Christ the King, Selma

Join us for the service. Read more

The Associated Press

White House warns that debt limit showdown could hurt states

The White House is warning state and local governments about severe cuts to disaster relief, Medicaid, infrastructure grants, school money and other programs if Congress fails to raise the U.S. debt limit. The administration issued on Friday a fact sheet for state and local officials in an attempt to ratchet...
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
With Selma Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

