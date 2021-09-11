Trending local news in Selma

(SELMA, AL) What’s going on in Selma? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

CPS Gators suffer tough loss at Morgan The Clarke Prep Gators dropped their first region game of the season with a 34-6 loss at Morgan Academy in Selma last Friday night. “We blew some coverages a few times in the second half,” Head Coach Ashley Carlisle said. “We are getting better, but we have played some tough teams right out of the gate. These teams have been ranked and really good.” Read more

Early Morning Aerial Views Of The Edmund Pettus Bridge Selma, Alabama July 2021 Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala. https://www.linkedin.com/in/mchrisdunn/ Filmed with DJI Mavic Air 2s https://click.dji.com/AAeWpe9Pi8is5_QyH8NvNg?pm=link Read more

Selma City school approves budget for 2022 Fiscal year The Selma City Schools Board of Education approved a budget for FY2022 on Tuesday that includes a 4 percent raise for all of the system’s classified employees. Classified staff members are employees who are not certified by the state. They include the custodians, lunchroom workers and maintenance and operational staff. Read more

