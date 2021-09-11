What's up: Leading stories in Stevens Point

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

 5 days ago

(STEVENS POINT, WI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Stevens Point.

For more stories like these, click here.

UWSP planetarium offers fall shows, observatory viewings

STEVENS POINT – You can discover the wonders of astronomy while exploring space this fall at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Allen F. Blocher Planetarium and Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory. Planetarium shows will held at 2 p.m. Sundays beginning Sept. 12, and will run weekly through Dec. 19, except for... Read more

Here are Friday's Wausau and Stevens Point area high school sports results

STEVENS POINT - The Panthers scored the final 14 points of the game to pull away for the victory over the Polar Bears. Riley Warzynski was 18 of 30 passing for 228 yards and two touchdowns, with both TD passes to Peyton Pumper. Hunter Strange ran for 78 yards and... Read more

Muskies again flash glimpses but drop two more to in-state foes Stevens Point, Oshkosh

The Lakeland University women's volleyball team continued its early season non-conference gauntlet with two more competitive losses to fellow Wisconsin schools Wednesday night, falling to UW-Stevens Point and UW-Oshkosh in matches hosted by St. Norbert College in De Pere at its Mulva Family Fitness and Sports Center. The Muskies lost... Read more

UW-Stevens Point LIFE program piques adult curiosity

STEVENS POINT – Looking for engaging programs and discussions during these times?. Join Learning Is ForEver (LIFE), offered through the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Continuing Education and Outreach program. LIFE is a membership-based group of adults providing an opportunity to share learning experiences and discover new interests in life. The... Read more

