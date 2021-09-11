What's up: News headlines in Manitowoc

(MANITOWOC, WI) The news in Manitowoc never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Manitowoc area, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Submarine in a lake? Exploring the USS Cobia and the Wisconsin Maritime Museum A lake, even one of the Great Lakes, isn't the first place you'd look for a submarine. So what's a WWII submarine doing in a tiny town on the shore of Lake Michigan? I decided to find out. The town of Manitowoc is roughly halfway up Wisconsin's coast. It has... Read more

TRENDING NOW

FOUR COUNT FEDERAL INDICTMENT FILED AGAINST MANITOWOC MAN A Manitowoc Metro Drug Unit investigation has landed a 35-year-old Manitowoc man in jail on a federal detainer, awaiting arraignment on four felony drug-related charges. According to Sheriff Dan Hartwig and Lieutenant Dave Remiker, Steven J. Khail sold various quantities of Fentanyl during controlled purchases in several Manitowoc locations this past February. Then in mid-March, Metro Drug Unit and Manitowoc Sheriff personnel conducted a traffic stop on Khail near Cleveland, where they seized some 66 grams of Fentanyl and a quantity of “Black Tar” Heroin. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Work Has Begun on Manitowoc’s 2022 Budget Work has begun on the crafting of the City of Manitowoc’s 2022 budget. Meetings with Mayor Justin Nickels and each Department Head began yesterday. “Every Department has its own needs and wants and issues. We have the Rahr West Art Museum. We have the Senior Center. We have 36 parks. We got the library. We have Police and Fire. We just have a plethora of different areas that are important but it’s how you put them together all into one with the budget constraints, we all have.” Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE