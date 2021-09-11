PAC-12 Games to Watch: Week 2
Quite simply, the PAC-12 as a whole failed to really impress in the opening week of the 2021 season. UCLA helped keep the national perception somewhat afloat thanks to their all-out drubbing of SEC darlings LSU. However, a ranked Washington squad getting outplayed by FCS Montana, Washington State outright losing to Utah State at home, and both USC and Oregon struggling early against mid-tier Mountain West teams certainly didn’t help break the ongoing idea that the PAC-12 is the weakest Power Five conference. Week two can help to reverse that or cement the notion for the rest of the season.www.chatsports.com
