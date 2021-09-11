CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

PAC-12 Games to Watch: Week 2

By Block U
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuite simply, the PAC-12 as a whole failed to really impress in the opening week of the 2021 season. UCLA helped keep the national perception somewhat afloat thanks to their all-out drubbing of SEC darlings LSU. However, a ranked Washington squad getting outplayed by FCS Montana, Washington State outright losing to Utah State at home, and both USC and Oregon struggling early against mid-tier Mountain West teams certainly didn’t help break the ongoing idea that the PAC-12 is the weakest Power Five conference. Week two can help to reverse that or cement the notion for the rest of the season.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: Trojans top candidate reportedly emerges

USC is in the hunt for a new head coach following the firing of Clay Helton. The Trojans football program is one that features plenty of tradition and is regarded as among the best in the country. However, it hasn’t won a national championship since 2004 and has failed to even qualify for a College Football Playoff berth since the Playoff era began in the 2014 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Conference#American Football#Pac 12 Games To#Sec#Lsu#Fcs Montana#Power Five
Macon Telegraph

What Georgia’s Kirby Smart said about facing Shane Beamer, South Carolina

One of Shane Beamer’s biggest career steps came at Georgia. He helped the Bulldogs elevate to a national power at the beginning of the Kirby Smart era. A few years and a couple of stops later, the rising Beamer stands on the opposite sideline as South Carolina’s head coach. He will lead his program into Athens on Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN), and both schools have opened the season 2-0.
GEORGIA STATE
OCRegister

Inside USC firing Clay Helton and the search for its next football coach

As far as USC firings have gone, Clay Helton’s was among the more civil and organized. No tarmac, no media leaks. On Sunday after a disappointing loss to Stanford, USC athletic director Mike Bohn decided it was time for a change in leadership for the football program. After a day to get all the aspects of the announcement in order, Bohn met with Helton at 1:30 on Monday afternoon to inform him of the decision. The two then went to the regularly scheduled team meeting at 2:10 to inform the student-athletes and coaching staff, so they could hear it first from their coach and the A.D.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WGAU

Smart meets media, updates QB situation

University of Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart, along with a pair of defensive players previewed Saturday’s first SEC matchup against South Carolina. The Bulldogs and the Gamecocks kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET in Athens, GA. On Tuesday, Coach Smart, Junior Travon Walker and Senior Ameer Speed offered the...
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Long-range forecast: Pac-12 Championship Game

Josh Pate of 247Sports gave his Pac-12 Championship prediction in the latest episode of Late Kick Live, and his pick was that No. 11 Oregon, who faces Fresno State Saturday, would face the 1-0, No. 24-ranked Utah Utes in the conference title game. As it stands, Oregon opened up the...
NFL
calbears.com

Pac-12 Announces Women’s Basketball Weekly Matchups

SAN FRANCISCO – The California women's basketball team's weekly conference matchups and site designations have been set for the 2021-22 season, the Pac-12 announced Thursday. The conference is returning to its 18-game format after playing 22 games in 2020-21; Cal will not host UCLA or USC this season and will...
COLLEGE SPORTS
calbears.com

Jack Singer Named Pac-12 Player of the Week

BERKELEY – Jack Singer claimed the Pac-12 Player of the Week honor, the Conference office announced Monday, after scoring three goals to lead the Cal's men's soccer team to victories in its last two games. This is the San Francisco native's first Pac-12 weekly award and the 40th for the...
BERKELEY, CA
midutahradio.com

Utah Star Linebacker Devin Lloyd Named Pac-12 Player of The Week

SAN FRANCISCO-Tuesday, Utah junior linebacker Devin Lloyd was named the Pac-12 defensive player of the week. In the Utes’ 40-17 win over Weber State Sept. 2, Lloyd netted a career-high 12 tackles, including eight stops in the first half. The preseason All-American out of Chula Vista, Calif. had the fifth-most...
UTAH STATE
espn700sports.com

Mike Yam on NFL kickoff storylines, BYU/Big-12 expansion, Utes/Pac-12 week 1 + more

NFL Network/SiriusXM analyst Mike Yam joins The Drive to discuss NFL week 1 storylines, BYU heading to the Big-12, Pac-12 performances on opening week, Utes facing their rival on Saturday + more. Subscribe to ESPN700's News!. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy