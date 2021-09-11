Trending news headlines in Moses Lake
Coroner: Man found dead near Moses Lake park died of gunshot wound; homicide investigation underway
MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Coroner's Office says a person found dead along a walking trail in Moses Lake died from a gunshot wound. The body of Brandon Dick, 21, was found about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in an marsh area north of Montlake Park. The body was found by a person walking his dog.
Moses Lake Man’s Molestation Conviction and Sentence Upheld by State
A Moses Lake man had his convictions and sentence against him upheld by a state appeals court. Craig Jungers of Moses Lake was sentenced to 9 1/2 years (114 months) to life for after pleading guilty last year to three counts of first degree child molestation. A 2018 investigation eventually...
Downtown Moses Lake Sip & Stroll rescheduled for 2022
MOSES LAKE - The Sip & Stroll event scheduled for later this month in downtown Moses Lake has been rescheduled due to concerns over recent COVID-19 rates. The annual wine walk has been rescheduled for 2022. "After much consideration for the community's health and safety, the Downtown Moses Lake Association...
NCWLIFE Evening News September 8th, 2021
Good evening and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I'm Grant Olson. Before we get to what's making news, let's take a quick look outside our weather window. And now, A few of the stories we're following for you tonight, In July of last year, COVID-19-related layoffs drove the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical unemployment upwards to 9.2 percent, but in July of this year, the rate dropped to 3.7 percent, we'll tell you more. A new Moses Lake radiation treatment facility is now fully funded as Columbia Basin Cancer Foundation and the Confluence Health Foundation reached its goal of raising $3.5 million dollars, and, A public memorial service for longtime Grant County Sheriff's deputy Jon Melvin will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 16th at Cave B Estate Winery outside Quincy.
