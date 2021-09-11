Trending news headlines in Moses Lake

NCWLIFE Evening News September 8th, 2021

Good evening and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to what’s making news, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window. And now, A few of the stories we’re following for you tonight, In July of last year, COVID-19-related layoffs drove the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical unemployment upwards to 9.2 percent, but in July of this year, the rate dropped to 3.7 percent, we’ll tell you more. A new Moses Lake radiation treatment facility is now fully funded as Columbia Basin Cancer Foundation and the Confluence Health Foundation reached its goal of raising $3.5 million dollars, and, A public memorial service for longtime Grant County Sheriff’s deputy Jon Melvin will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 16th at Cave B Estate Winery outside Quincy. Read more