What's up: News headlines in Bartlesville

Bartlesville couple remembers being in NYC on 9/11 A Bartlesville couple is sharing their story of being in New York City on 9/11. Read more

Highway 75 project to reduce lanes for 75 days in Bartlesville An Oklahoma Department of Transportation project will soon have portions of Highway 75 in Bartlesville down to one lane in each direction as crews lay new asphalt on the road. The project will cover about five miles of the highway between Moose Lodge Road and just past the interchange of highways 75 and 60. Contractor APAC will begin work on the $5.7 million project on Sept. 20 or Sept. 27, depending on the completion of a different project, said ODOT Field District 8 Engineer Jennifer Bullard. Read more

Senior spotlight: Harrison Clark thrives on the competition, lessons from sports Whether it's fall or spring, Harrison Clark is a happy Bruin. The Bartlesville High School athletic warrior thrives on both football and baseball — both of which are lifelong passions. He's played baseball for as long as he remembers; he began competing in seventh grade on the gridiron. "I enjoy... Read more

