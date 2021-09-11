CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

What's up: News headlines in Bartlesville

Bartlesville News Beat
Bartlesville News Beat
 5 days ago

(BARTLESVILLE, OK) What’s going on in Bartlesville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Bartlesville area, click here.

Bartlesville / kjrh.com

A Bartlesville couple is sharing their story of being in New York City on 9/11. Read more

Bartlesville / examiner-enterprise.com

An Oklahoma Department of Transportation project will soon have portions of Highway 75 in Bartlesville down to one lane in each direction as crews lay new asphalt on the road. The project will cover about five miles of the highway between Moose Lodge Road and just past the interchange of highways 75 and 60. Contractor APAC will begin work on the $5.7 million project on Sept. 20 or Sept. 27, depending on the completion of a different project, said ODOT Field District 8 Engineer Jennifer Bullard. Read more

Bartlesville / examiner-enterprise.com

Whether it's fall or spring, Harrison Clark is a happy Bruin. The Bartlesville High School athletic warrior thrives on both football and baseball — both of which are lifelong passions. He's played baseball for as long as he remembers; he began competing in seventh grade on the gridiron. "I enjoy... Read more

Claremore / examiner-enterprise.com

CLAREMORE — Most Bartlesville High football fans in attendance at Friday's grueling battle at Claremore High will vividly remember Simian Gilkey's dramatic fourth-down touchdown toss and subsequent two-point bullet in the final minute to help lift the Bartlesville Bruins to a 15-14 victory. It was exciting stuff — the emotional... Read more

With Bartlesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

