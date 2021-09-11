Trending news headlines in Gaffney

(GAFFNEY, SC) What’s going on in Gaffney? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Gaffney area, click here.

Police need public's help to find stolen vehicle used for medical, physical needs GAFFNEY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Police need the public's help to find a 2006 Dodge Caravan that was stolen from a local garage on Tuesday, August 24, according to Gaffney Police. Police say the Caravan has a handicap lift on the back, with an S.C. 45 day paper tag on it. Read more

9/11 remembrance events in the Upstate GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – As we observe the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, this weekend, many events will be happening all over the Upstate. Below is a list of events happening this weekend and will be updated:. CHAPS 9/11 Twentieth Anniversary Memorial Exhibit. WHERE:... Read more

Dean Reynolds Gaffney, SC — Rufus Dean Reynolds, 84, of 202 Burnt Gin Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Emma Jean Anthony Reynolds for 65 years and son of the late Lewis Walker Reynolds and Estelle Peeler Reynolds. He retired from textiles, loved his family, fishing and wood-working and was a member of Corinth Baptist Church. Read more

