CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gaffney, SC

Trending news headlines in Gaffney

Gaffney Today
Gaffney Today
 5 days ago

(GAFFNEY, SC) What’s going on in Gaffney? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Gaffney area, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Gaffney / foxcarolina.com

Police need public's help to find stolen vehicle used for medical, physical needs

Police need public's help to find stolen vehicle used for medical, physical needs

GAFFNEY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Police need the public's help to find a 2006 Dodge Caravan that was stolen from a local garage on Tuesday, August 24, according to Gaffney Police. Police say the Caravan has a handicap lift on the back, with an S.C. 45 day paper tag on it. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
The Upstate / foxcarolina.com

9/11 remembrance events in the Upstate

9/11 remembrance events in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – As we observe the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, this weekend, many events will be happening all over the Upstate. Below is a list of events happening this weekend and will be updated:. CHAPS 9/11 Twentieth Anniversary Memorial Exhibit. WHERE:... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Gaffney / gaffneyledger.com

Dean Reynolds

Dean Reynolds

Gaffney, SC — Rufus Dean Reynolds, 84, of 202 Burnt Gin Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Emma Jean Anthony Reynolds for 65 years and son of the late Lewis Walker Reynolds and Estelle Peeler Reynolds. He retired from textiles, loved his family, fishing and wood-working and was a member of Corinth Baptist Church. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Gaffney / gaffneyledger.com

Marsha Morrison

Marsha Morrison

Mrs. Marsha Michere Posey Morrison, 49, of 400 Bonner Lake Road, Gaffney, SC, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, in her home. Widow of Eddie Morrison, she was born in Gaffney and was a daughter of Mrs. Bessie Jolly Posey and the late Walter Posey. She was a 1990 graduate... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaffney, SC
Gaffney, SC
Government
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sc
Gaffney Today

Gaffney Today

Gaffney, SC
165
Followers
223
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gaffney Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy