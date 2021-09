As new digital transformation initiatives continue to crop up all over industry, the convergence between operations technology (OT) and information technology (IT) is a topic on the tip of everyone’s tongue. Moreover, effectively bridging the OT-IT divide isn’t a one-way street. In addition to requiring more plant-level data to be sent to the enterprise level, digital transformations also require operations personnel be given more insight into data from the broader organization. This means granting plant floor personnel much of the same overall visibility as the front-office. As an example, predictive maintenance information trained on cloud-aggregated data from across multiple sites can be provided to field- or plant-level workers in the form of data visualizations or workflow recommendations.

