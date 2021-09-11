What's up: Leading stories in Hinesville

(HINESVILLE, GA) What’s going on in Hinesville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Hinesville's Kevin Harris to make season debut for Gamecocks COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Bradwell Institute standout Kevin Harris will make his season debut for the South Carolina Gamecocks this weekend. Harris, a former two-time Big 22 selection, missed last week's season-opening 46-0 victory over Eastern Illinois with an illness. He rushed for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns, leading the... Read more

‘He was my hero’: Local Army widow remembers husband who died by suicide after 9/11 FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – Adam Wenger is remembered as a big personality. “Happy, full of life,” Brandy Wenger recalled of her late husband. The Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, native served four tours, deployed once to Afghanistan, once to Kosovo and twice to Iraq supporting Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. Read more

