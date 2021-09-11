CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinesville, GA

What's up: Leading stories in Hinesville

 5 days ago

(HINESVILLE, GA) What’s going on in Hinesville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Hinesville area, click here.

Hinesville / wjcl.com

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Bradwell Institute standout Kevin Harris will make his season debut for the South Carolina Gamecocks this weekend. Harris, a former two-time Big 22 selection, missed last week's season-opening 46-0 victory over Eastern Illinois with an illness. He rushed for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns, leading the... Read more

Fort Stewart / wsav.com

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – Adam Wenger is remembered as a big personality. “Happy, full of life,” Brandy Wenger recalled of her late husband. The Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, native served four tours, deployed once to Afghanistan, once to Kosovo and twice to Iraq supporting Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.  Read more

Hinesville / youtube.com

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://tourwizard.net/e29be869/ Property Type: Single Family Building Type: House Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 4 MLS#: 257251 Listed by ------------------------------------------ Boomer Lee BoomerLeeHomes@gmail.com (912) 312-5000 http://BoomerLeeHomes.com Brokerage ------------------------------------------ eXp Realty BoomerLeeHomes@gmail.com (912) 312-5000 Read more

Hinesville / gachd.org

Next Monday, Sept. 13, the Coastal Health District will open a new COVID-19 testing site in Hinesville. The drive-through site at James Brown Park, 800 Tupelo Trail, will offer PCR testing and will be open for specimen collection Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The Georgia Department... Read more

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
