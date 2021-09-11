News wrap: Top stories in Rio Grande City
Starr County officials request help to boost medical resources
State responds to RGC man’s appeal rooted in ‘illegal arrest’
After months of delays, attorneys representing the state filed a response last week with the 13th Court Appeals, arguing against a request for a new trial filed by Jose Luis Garcia Jr., a Rio Grande City man who was acquitted in the murder of a Rio Grande City teen but convicted of tampering with evidence in 2019. Read more
RGC school, city officials observe anniversary of terrorist attacks
Rio Grande City CISD held a memorial service Friday morning in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The district spent the morning honoring U.S. veterans and first responders, as well as the civilians who were killed that day 20 years ago. The ceremony... Read more
