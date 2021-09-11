CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Grande City, TX

News wrap: Top stories in Rio Grande City

 5 days ago

(RIO GRANDE CITY, TX) The news in Rio Grande City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Starr County / youtube.com

Rio Grande City / myrgv.com

After months of delays, attorneys representing the state filed a response last week with the 13th Court Appeals, arguing against a request for a new trial filed by Jose Luis Garcia Jr., a Rio Grande City man who was acquitted in the murder of a Rio Grande City teen but convicted of tampering with evidence in 2019. Read more

Rio Grande City / myrgv.com

Rio Grande City CISD held a memorial service Friday morning in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The district spent the morning honoring U.S. veterans and first responders, as well as the civilians who were killed that day 20 years ago. The ceremony... Read more

With Rio Grande City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

