What's up: Top news in Somerset

Somerset hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Somerset and Healthy Somerset have teamed up to provide the area with a free vaccination clinic. The clinic is held in partnership with the Lake Cumberland district Health Department (LCDHD). LCDHD will have a mobile unit at the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market from... Read more
There is still time to register for fall classes at SCC
Classes begin in September and October. Somerset Community College offers more opportunities to begin the fall semester with flexible schedules for classes that run for twelve weeks and eight weeks. "We want to make enrolling as easy as possible and offer prospective students additional class options this semester to help... Read more
