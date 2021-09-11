CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, KY

What's up: Top news in Somerset

Somerset Today
Somerset Today
 5 days ago

(SOMERSET, KY) The news in Somerset never sleeps, and we've got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Somerset area, click here.

Somerset / wymt.com

Somerset hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Somerset hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Somerset and Healthy Somerset have teamed up to provide the area with a free vaccination clinic. The clinic is held in partnership with the Lake Cumberland district Health Department (LCDHD). LCDHD will have a mobile unit at the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market from... Read more

Somerset / somerset106.com

Free vaccine clinic hosted by the city of Somerset and Healthy Somerset

Free vaccine clinic hosted by the city of Somerset and Healthy Somerset

As COVID-19 cases reach record highs in the region, the City of Somerset and Healthy Somerset are hosting a free clinic in partnership with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) for members of the community to receive the vaccine. LCDHD will set up its mobile unit from 2-6:30 p.m.... Read more

Somerset / somerset-kentucky.com

There is still time to register for fall classes at SCC

There is still time to register for fall classes at SCC

Classes begin in September and October. Somerset Community College offers more opportunities to begin the fall semester with flexible schedules for classes that run for twelve weeks and eight weeks. "We want to make enrolling as easy as possible and offer prospective students additional class options this semester to help... Read more

Somerset / wtvq.com

As hospital fills, Somerset plans COVID vaccine clinic

As hospital fills, Somerset plans COVID vaccine clinic

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – As COVID-19 cases reach record highs in the region, the City of Somerset and Healthy Somerset are hosting a free clinic in partnership with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) for members of the community to receive the vaccine. LCDHD will set up its mobile... Read more

The Associated Press

White House warns that debt limit showdown could hurt states

The White House is warning state and local governments about severe cuts to disaster relief, Medicaid, infrastructure grants, school money and other programs if Congress fails to raise the U.S. debt limit. The administration issued on Friday a fact sheet for state and local officials in an attempt to ratchet...
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
The Associated Press

‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of 2021. Sony Pictures Television announced the plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing. Richards, who also lost his role as “Jeopardy!” executive producer, was...
Somerset, KY
With Somerset Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

