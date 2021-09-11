What's up: Top news in Somerset

(SOMERSET, KY) The news in Somerset never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Free vaccine clinic hosted by the city of Somerset and Healthy Somerset As COVID-19 cases reach record highs in the region, the City of Somerset and Healthy Somerset are hosting a free clinic in partnership with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) for members of the community to receive the vaccine. LCDHD will set up its mobile unit from 2-6:30 p.m.

There is still time to register for fall classes at SCC Classes begin in September and October. Somerset Community College offers more opportunities to begin the fall semester with flexible schedules for classes that run for twelve weeks and eight weeks. "We want to make enrolling as easy as possible and offer prospective students additional class options this semester to help

