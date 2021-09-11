Top Port Huron news stories

(PORT HURON, MI) The news in Port Huron never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Port Huron area, click here.

TOP VIEWED

Cooking since he was 10, local man opens new BBQ joint in Port Huron Who doesn't love the smell of meat being grilled to perfection at a family get together or at your favorite restaurant? The smokey flavor, the sweet and tangy sauce, and the amazing sides that make the salivary glands lose control — it’s what we crave. If you’re looking to find... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Macomb County woman killed in St. Clair County crash PORT HURON TOWNSHIP, MI -- A 54-year-old Chesterfield Township woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Port Huron Township Thursday. Deputies with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of a crash at westbound I-94 west of the Water Street exit shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, according to a St Clair County Sheriff’s Office news release. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Home For Sale: 1630 9th St, Port Huron, MI 48060 | CENTURY 21 For more information visit http://16309thSt.C21.com 1630 9th St Port Huron, MI 48060 MLS 50052894 Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 936 Sq. Ft. Investor special! Selling as is, where is, with all faults. Two bedroom, 2 bath home within walking distance to schools. Finished basement with 2 finished rooms and living room, plus bathroom with shower. Washer and dryer included. All contents to remain in home with purchase. Exclude car in garage, but you could make a separate offer. Subject to probate court approval. Contact Agent: Laurie Davis Town & Country Read more

LATEST NEWS