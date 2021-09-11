CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Top Port Huron news stories

Port Huron Bulletin
Port Huron Bulletin
 5 days ago

(PORT HURON, MI) The news in Port Huron never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Port Huron area, click here.

Port Huron / secondwavemedia.com

Cooking since he was 10, local man opens new BBQ joint in Port Huron

Cooking since he was 10, local man opens new BBQ joint in Port Huron

Who doesn't love the smell of meat being grilled to perfection at a family get together or at your favorite restaurant? The smokey flavor, the sweet and tangy sauce, and the amazing sides that make the salivary glands lose control — it’s what we crave. If you’re looking to find... Read more

Macomb County / mlive.com

Macomb County woman killed in St. Clair County crash

Macomb County woman killed in St. Clair County crash

PORT HURON TOWNSHIP, MI -- A 54-year-old Chesterfield Township woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Port Huron Township Thursday. Deputies with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of a crash at westbound I-94 west of the Water Street exit shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, according to a St Clair County Sheriff’s Office news release. Read more

Port Huron / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 1630 9th St, Port Huron, MI 48060 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 1630 9th St, Port Huron, MI 48060 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://16309thSt.C21.com 1630 9th St Port Huron, MI 48060 MLS 50052894 Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 936 Sq. Ft. Investor special! Selling as is, where is, with all faults. Two bedroom, 2 bath home within walking distance to schools. Finished basement with 2 finished rooms and living room, plus bathroom with shower. Washer and dryer included. All contents to remain in home with purchase. Exclude car in garage, but you could make a separate offer. Subject to probate court approval. Contact Agent: Laurie Davis Town & Country Read more

Port Huron / bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Kids’ exhibit Discovery City opens at Port Huron Museum Sept. 22 with free passes for those in need

Kids’ exhibit Discovery City opens at Port Huron Museum Sept. 22 with free passes for those in need

A giant 3-D cartoon dog called Edison will soon greet children in the Carnegie Museum in downtown Port Huron along with nine other interactive elements, including a miniature Fort Gratiot Lighthouse and a compact version of Lakeside Beach. The playscape is called Discover City. The exhibit opens Sept. 22. A... Read more

Port Huron, MI
ABOUT

With Port Huron Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

