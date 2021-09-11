Top Elizabeth City news stories
Elizabeth City food bank reports vandalism of delivery vehicles
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Food Bank of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City reported that they sustained approximately $25,000 worth of damage from vandalism. Six food delivery vehicles sustained tire damage last week, which makes them inoperable until repair. "When our delivery vehicles are out of service, even for a... Read more
Margaret Davis Roughton
Margaret Louise Davis Roughton, 85, of Felton Lane, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 in Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Roughton was born in Pasquotank County on December 8, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Virginia Baker Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Terry McCabe Roughton. A retired manager in the food service industry, she was a lifetime member of First Christian Church of Elizabeth City. Surviving are her three sons, Terry M. Roughton (wife, Gloria) of Hertford, Kenneth M. Roughton of Durham, and Kelly S. Roughton (wife, Yvonne) of Hertford; a special aunt, Betty Higgins of Elizabeth City; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. in First Christian Church, 800 Beech Street, Elizabeth City. Friends may visit with the family in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com. Read more
ECSU Works to Digitize and Preserve North Carolina History Thanks to State Library of North Carolina Grant
Dr. Juanita Spence, director of library services at ECSU’s G.R. Little Library, is heading up efforts to establish a North Carolina Digital Heritage Center satellite location on campus thanks to a grant awarded to the university by the State Library of North Carolina. Elizabeth City State University’s G.R. Little Library... Read more
Six delivery trucks vandalized at Food Bank of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City
