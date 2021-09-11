Top Elizabeth City news stories

Margaret Davis Roughton

Margaret Louise Davis Roughton, 85, of Felton Lane, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 in Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Roughton was born in Pasquotank County on December 8, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Virginia Baker Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Terry McCabe Roughton. A retired manager in the food service industry, she was a lifetime member of First Christian Church of Elizabeth City. Surviving are her three sons, Terry M. Roughton (wife, Gloria) of Hertford, Kenneth M. Roughton (wife, Yvonne) of Hertford; a special aunt, Betty Higgins of Elizabeth City; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. in First Christian Church, 800 Beech Street, Elizabeth City. Friends may visit with the family in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.