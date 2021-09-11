CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabeth City, NC

Top Elizabeth City news stories

Elizabeth City Post
Elizabeth City Post
 5 days ago

(ELIZABETH CITY, NC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Elizabeth City.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Elizabeth City / 13newsnow.com

Elizabeth City food bank reports vandalism of delivery vehicles

Elizabeth City food bank reports vandalism of delivery vehicles

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Food Bank of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City reported that they sustained approximately $25,000 worth of damage from vandalism. Six food delivery vehicles sustained tire damage last week, which makes them inoperable until repair. "When our delivery vehicles are out of service, even for a... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Elizabeth City / dailyadvance.com

Margaret Davis Roughton

Margaret Davis Roughton

Margaret Louise Davis Roughton, 85, of Felton Lane, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 in Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Roughton was born in Pasquotank County on December 8, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Virginia Baker Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Terry McCabe Roughton. A retired manager in the food service industry, she was a lifetime member of First Christian Church of Elizabeth City. Surviving are her three sons, Terry M. Roughton (wife, Gloria) of Hertford, Kenneth M. Roughton of Durham, and Kelly S. Roughton (wife, Yvonne) of Hertford; a special aunt, Betty Higgins of Elizabeth City; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. in First Christian Church, 800 Beech Street, Elizabeth City. Friends may visit with the family in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
North Carolina / ecsu.edu

ECSU Works to Digitize and Preserve North Carolina History Thanks to State Library of North Carolina Grant

ECSU Works to Digitize and Preserve North Carolina History Thanks to State Library of North Carolina Grant

Dr. Juanita Spence, director of library services at ECSU’s G.R. Little Library, is heading up efforts to establish a North Carolina Digital Heritage Center satellite location on campus thanks to a grant awarded to the university by the State Library of North Carolina. Elizabeth City State University’s G.R. Little Library... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Elizabeth City / wavy.com

Six delivery trucks vandalized at Food Bank of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City

Six delivery trucks vandalized at Food Bank of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials at the Food Bank of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City announced on Wednesday that six of their delivery trucks were vandalized on Tuesday evening. According to a press release, vandals gave six of their trucks flat tires. This has caused the food bank to... Read more

Comments
avatar

Parents are to blame for letting their punk kids run around the town unsupervised !!

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Over 10,000 mostly Haitian migrants sleeping under Texas bridge, more expected

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Haitians fleeing a country hammered by political turmoil and two natural disasters made up most of over 10,000 migrants sleeping on the ground and desperate for food in a squalid camp under a bridge in southern Texas on Friday, in a growing humanitarian and political challenge for U.S. President Joe Biden.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Government
The Associated Press

White House warns that debt limit showdown could hurt states

The White House is warning state and local governments about severe cuts to disaster relief, Medicaid, infrastructure grants, school money and other programs if Congress fails to raise the U.S. debt limit. The administration issued on Friday a fact sheet for state and local officials in an attempt to ratchet...
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
Elizabeth City Post

Elizabeth City Post

Elizabeth City, NC
168
Followers
219
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elizabeth City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy