Trending local news in Wenatchee

The Proletariat are growing restless

Across the country the American People are waking up to the challenges to their freedom. In Loudon County Virginia the School Board had to shut down their meeting when a crowd of concerned citizens showed up to challenge their policies. In Wenatchee this week a crowd of 30 “unmasked ” citizens caused the school board to shut the meeting down and move it to an online meeting. When the meeting was moved online only 4 people spoke according to the Wenatchee World article. Read more