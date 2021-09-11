Trending local news in Wenatchee

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

 5 days ago

(WENATCHEE, WA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Wenatchee.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Wenatchee / ncwbusiness.com

The Proletariat are growing restless

Across the country the American People are waking up to the challenges to their freedom. In Loudon County Virginia the School Board had to shut down their meeting when a crowd of concerned citizens showed up to challenge their policies. In Wenatchee this week a crowd of 30 “unmasked ” citizens caused the school board to shut the meeting down and move it to an online meeting. When the meeting was moved online only 4 people spoke according to the Wenatchee World article. Read more

For those that refuse to wear a mask, well all I can say is I pray that you do not get covid.

Wenatchee / wenatcheeworld.com

3,000 miles away: Memories of 9/11 from Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — Although Wenatchee is almost 3,000 miles away from where the twin towers once stood, those living here were profoundly impacted by the attacks on 9/11. From civil servants to recent immigrants, below six residents of the Wenatchee Valley reflect on how the event changed their lives. Remembering the... Read more

Bless those who so tragically died on this day 20 years ago. My condolences to all of your family and friends. You will live on thru them, and in their hearts, forevermore.

Wenatchee / interior-news.com

Border closure forcing BCHL’s Wenatchee Wild to open season on road

After skipping the 2021 BCHL pod season entirely, the Wenatchee Wild are once again faced with a tough choice. The extension of the border closure means the Wild will be starting the 2021-22 campaign north of the border, and playing all of their games in B.C. through to the end of October. Read more

Chelan County / ncwlife.com

Law Enforcement Forum Tonight

Join us for a LIVE Law Enforcement Forum tonight on the NCWLIFE Channel. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett, Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris, East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson and Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown will discuss policing in Washington State following implementation of new laws. Moderator Jefferson Robbins will also take your live questions from our Facebook feed. It’s all tonight from 7-8pm LIVE on NCWLIFE Channel (LocalTel 12, Charter 19), www.NCWLIFE.com and on our Facebook page. Read more

