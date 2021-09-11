CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walla Walla, WA

What's up: Top news in Walla Walla

Walla Walla News Beat
Walla Walla News Beat
 5 days ago

(WALLA WALLA, WA) What’s going on in Walla Walla? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Washington / yaktrinews.com

Walla Walla seniors injured in rollover accident near Touchet

Walla Walla seniors injured in rollover accident near Touchet

TOUCHET, Wash. — Two people were injured and hospitalized following a rollover car accident on the highway between Walla Walla and the Wallula Junction on Thursday morning. According to a Washington State Trooper at the scene of the accident, a white SUV hauling a camp trailer was headed westbound behind another slow-moving vehicle on U.S. 12 around 11:03 a.m. on September 9. The SUV’s driver attempted to pass the other vehicle by veering into the parallel lane. Read more

Comments
avatar

When are the people of Walla Walla and surrounding area that use the highway between Walla Walla n Tri Cities going to call and pressure their representatives to push the State of Washington to allocate state taxpayer funds to put in a 4 lane highway between these two municipalities???? Get on it! Why should all our $$$$$ go to maintain and improve the roads on the West side of the state. So many many accidents on that road.

2 likes 4 replies

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Georgia / yaktrinews.com

WA corrections officer arrested in Walla Walla for motorcycle gang activity in Georgia

WA corrections officer arrested in Walla Walla for motorcycle gang activity in Georgia

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Two men, including a corrections officer with the Washington Department of Corrections, were arrested Thursday morning for allegedly participating in violent gang activity in Georgia. According to a press release issued by the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests were made on the morning of... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Walla Walla / waitsburgtimes.com

As Usual, Mother Nature Wins

As Usual, Mother Nature Wins

When I walk through town, I see flags of all sorts waving in the wind; they celebrate with "Small Town, Big Heart," support the Cougars, Seahawks, and of course, Old Glory. Recently, I noticed a flag holder on our front porch post and deliberated joining the flag fliers. Deciding what flag to fly became a small project. Should I fly the California flag, maybe the Italian or European Union flag for Daniel, or a Go Dodgers or Lakers banner. How about designing a Weinhard Café flag so we can advertise too? Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Walla Walla / lagrandeobserver.com

EOU women’s soccer match against Whitman postponed

EOU women’s soccer match against Whitman postponed

WALLA WALLA — The Eastern Oregon versus Whitman College match originally scheduled for today has been rescheduled due to poor air quality in Walla Walla. The Mountaineers and Blues were slated to kick off at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8, but the local air quality was ruled unhealthy. Both teams... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Over 10,000 mostly Haitian migrants sleeping under Texas bridge, more expected

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Haitians fleeing a country hammered by political turmoil and two natural disasters made up most of over 10,000 migrants sleeping on the ground and desperate for food in a squalid camp under a bridge in southern Texas on Friday, in a growing humanitarian and political challenge for U.S. President Joe Biden.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Government
Walla Walla, WA
Government
The Associated Press

White House warns that debt limit showdown could hurt states

The White House is warning state and local governments about severe cuts to disaster relief, Medicaid, infrastructure grants, school money and other programs if Congress fails to raise the U.S. debt limit. The administration issued on Friday a fact sheet for state and local officials in an attempt to ratchet...
The Associated Press

Fire crews struggling to save California giant sequoias

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters wrapped the base of the world’s largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as they tried to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning in California’s rugged Sierra Nevada. The colossal General Sherman Tree in Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest, some...
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of 2021. Sony Pictures Television announced the plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing. Richards, who also lost his role as “Jeopardy!” executive producer, was...
Walla Walla News Beat

Walla Walla News Beat

Walla Walla, WA
80
Followers
238
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Walla Walla News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy