What's up: Top news in Walla Walla

Walla Walla seniors injured in rollover accident near Touchet
TOUCHET, Wash. — Two people were injured and hospitalized following a rollover car accident on the highway between Walla Walla and the Wallula Junction on Thursday morning. According to a Washington State Trooper at the scene of the accident, a white SUV hauling a camp trailer was headed westbound behind another slow-moving vehicle on U.S. 12 around 11:03 a.m. on September 9. The SUV’s driver attempted to pass the other vehicle by veering into the parallel lane. Read more
When are the people of Walla Walla and surrounding area that use the highway between Walla Walla n Tri Cities going to call and pressure their representatives to push the State of Washington to allocate state taxpayer funds to put in a 4 lane highway between these two municipalities???? Get on it! Why should all our $$$$$ go to maintain and improve the roads on the West side of the state. So many many accidents on that road.
WA corrections officer arrested in Walla Walla for motorcycle gang activity in Georgia
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Two men, including a corrections officer with the Washington Department of Corrections, were arrested Thursday morning for allegedly participating in violent gang activity in Georgia. According to a press release issued by the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests were made on the morning of... Read more
As Usual, Mother Nature Wins
When I walk through town, I see flags of all sorts waving in the wind; they celebrate with "Small Town, Big Heart," support the Cougars, Seahawks, and of course, Old Glory. Recently, I noticed a flag holder on our front porch post and deliberated joining the flag fliers. Deciding what flag to fly became a small project. Should I fly the California flag, maybe the Italian or European Union flag for Daniel, or a Go Dodgers or Lakers banner. How about designing a Weinhard Café flag so we can advertise too? Read more
EOU women’s soccer match against Whitman postponed
WALLA WALLA — The Eastern Oregon versus Whitman College match originally scheduled for today has been rescheduled due to poor air quality in Walla Walla. The Mountaineers and Blues were slated to kick off at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8, but the local air quality was ruled unhealthy. Both teams... Read more