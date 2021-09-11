What's up: News headlines in Gillette

(GILLETTE, WY) The news in Gillette never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Gillette area, click here.

LOCAL PICK

Saddle up, Pizza Ranch is coming to town Many parts of the country are still struggling or recovering from last winter’s pandemic. Job losses and businesses closing are just two of the effects of COVID-19. That pain isn’t being felt in Gillette when it comes to eating options. In fact, the economy is growing as a handful of new businesses have opened their doors to Campbell County in 2021. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Drube Strong: Donations being collected for former Camel Kirby Drube A GoFundMe account has raised nearly $30,000 over the last week for former Campbell County High School and University of Wyoming standout athlete Kirby Drube. Drube was airlifted last week to the Highlands Ranch Medical Center in Denver, Colorado, after experiencing complications from COVID-19, according to the GoFundMe page. The originally goal was $10,000 and stands at $29,006 as of Friday afternoon. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Camels win nine events in home-opener, four more in Kelly Walsh Invitational The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school girls swimming and diving teams swam at home for the first time this season against Laramie on Friday. The Camels and Bolts both also traveled to Casper for the Kelly Walsh Invitational on Saturday. In Gillette, Campbell County won nine of the... Read more

TOP VIEWED