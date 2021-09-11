CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gillette, WY

What's up: News headlines in Gillette

Gillette Bulletin
Gillette Bulletin
 5 days ago

(GILLETTE, WY) The news in Gillette never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Gillette area, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Gillette / county17.com

Saddle up, Pizza Ranch is coming to town

Saddle up, Pizza Ranch is coming to town

Many parts of the country are still struggling or recovering from last winter’s pandemic. Job losses and businesses closing are just two of the effects of COVID-19. That pain isn’t being felt in Gillette when it comes to eating options. In fact, the economy is growing as a handful of new businesses have opened their doors to Campbell County in 2021. Read more

Comments
avatar

Oh great another fast food joint we got enough of them already how about a nice family style restaurant that’s affordable

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Gillette / gillettenewsrecord.com

Drube Strong: Donations being collected for former Camel Kirby Drube

Drube Strong: Donations being collected for former Camel Kirby Drube

A GoFundMe account has raised nearly $30,000 over the last week for former Campbell County High School and University of Wyoming standout athlete Kirby Drube. Drube was airlifted last week to the Highlands Ranch Medical Center in Denver, Colorado, after experiencing complications from COVID-19, according to the GoFundMe page. The originally goal was $10,000 and stands at $29,006 as of Friday afternoon. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Campbell County / gillettenewsrecord.com

Camels win nine events in home-opener, four more in Kelly Walsh Invitational

Camels win nine events in home-opener, four more in Kelly Walsh Invitational

The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school girls swimming and diving teams swam at home for the first time this season against Laramie on Friday. The Camels and Bolts both also traveled to Casper for the Kelly Walsh Invitational on Saturday. In Gillette, Campbell County won nine of the... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Gillette / codyenterprise.com

Barbara ‘Barb’ Kramp

Barbara ‘Barb’ Kramp

Barbara “Barb” Kramp passed away on Aug. 18, 2021, at Legacy Living and Rehabilitation in Gillette from complications of a brain tumor. She was 60 years old. Barb, affectionately known as “Bubba,” was born on Jan. 27, 1961, to William D. and I. Lorraine (Farnsworth) Kramp in Hot Springs, S.D. She attended school in Cody and graduated from Cody High School in 1979. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gillette, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
City
Gillette, WY
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gillette Bulletin

Gillette Bulletin

Gillette, WY
82
Followers
209
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gillette Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy