Top stories trending in Shawnee

Suspended Shawnee assistant athletic director Ron Arthur charged with sex crimes
SHAWNEE — An assistant athletic director at Shawnee Public Schools was accused Thursday in a felony charge of raping a student in 2011. Ronald Gene Arthur, 51, also was accused in the charge of forcing another student into oral sex in May after repeatedly contacting him over a cellphone. Arthur... Read more
Travel study points out Shawnee problems, potential
Though the pandemic caused some challenges in the effort, a Shawnee travel market research study was initiated last fall; the results were presented to city leaders this week. On Tuesday, Berkeley Young, of Young Strategies Inc., shared highlights of his assessment, showing where he believes Shawnee sits on the tourism scale and what can be done to improve it. Read more
Prison Divinity Program
ODOC has teamed up with Oklahoma Baptist University to create major change inside an Oklahoma prison. Read more
Shawnee Central Church of Christ Live Stream
20210908 - WED- Logan Edmison - Matthew Chapter 6 Read more
