Top stories trending in Shawnee

TRENDING NOW

Suspended Shawnee assistant athletic director Ron Arthur charged with sex crimes SHAWNEE — An assistant athletic director at Shawnee Public Schools was accused Thursday in a felony charge of raping a student in 2011. Ronald Gene Arthur, 51, also was accused in the charge of forcing another student into oral sex in May after repeatedly contacting him over a cellphone. Arthur... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Travel study points out Shawnee problems, potential Though the pandemic caused some challenges in the effort, a Shawnee travel market research study was initiated last fall; the results were presented to city leaders this week. On Tuesday, Berkeley Young, of Young Strategies Inc., shared highlights of his assessment, showing where he believes Shawnee sits on the tourism scale and what can be done to improve it. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Prison Divinity Program ODOC has teamed up with Oklahoma Baptist University to create major change inside an Oklahoma prison. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE