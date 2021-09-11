Top stories trending in Shawnee

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OK

 5 days ago

(SHAWNEE, OK) The news in Shawnee never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Shawnee area, click here.

Shawnee / oklahoman.com

Suspended Shawnee assistant athletic director Ron Arthur charged with sex crimes

SHAWNEE — An assistant athletic director at Shawnee Public Schools was accused Thursday in a felony charge of raping a student in 2011. Ronald Gene Arthur, 51, also was accused in the charge of forcing another student into oral sex in May after repeatedly contacting him over a cellphone. Arthur... Read more

Shawnee / news-star.com

Travel study points out Shawnee problems, potential

Though the pandemic caused some challenges in the effort, a Shawnee travel market research study was initiated last fall; the results were presented to city leaders this week. On Tuesday, Berkeley Young, of Young Strategies Inc., shared highlights of his assessment, showing where he believes Shawnee sits on the tourism scale and what can be done to improve it. Read more

Lexington / youtube.com

Prison Divinity Program

ODOC has teamed up with Oklahoma Baptist University to create major change inside an Oklahoma prison. Read more

Shawnee / youtube.com

Shawnee Central Church of Christ Live Stream

20210908 - WED- Logan Edmison - Matthew Chapter 6 Read more

CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
ABOUT

With Shawnee News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

