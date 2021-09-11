CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

Clovis news digest: Top stories today

Clovis News Alert
 5 days ago

(CLOVIS, NM) Here are today’s top stories from the Clovis area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Clovis area, click here.

Clovis / krqe.com

Staffing shortage causes Clovis school to temporarily close

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – School districts across the state are dealing with the impacts of COVID-19. One high school in southeastern New Mexico had to close Friday because they didn’t have enough teachers able to come to work. The Clovis Municipal School District had to close Clovis High due to a staffing shortage. Read more

Clovis / yournewsnm.com

SOBRIETY CHECK POINTS IN SEPTEMBER

The Clovis Police Department will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and DWI saturation patrols in September. A DWI Checkpoint will be conducted on September 10th, 2021. Officers will be specifically targeting alcohol and drug-impaired drivers. Please, don’t drink and drive. Have a designated driver, make plans ahead of time, together we... Read more

avatar

how many cops are vaccinated and other first responders. and are they being checked everyday to make sure they are actually OK and safe as they stormtroop up to people's cars and homes.

New Mexico / youtube.com

New Mexico Ag Secretary on PFAS

New Mexico Department of Agriculture Secretary Jeff Witte spoke to correspondent Laura Paskus about the military’s contamination of groundwater in New Mexico—and specifically, about how PFAS contamination from firefighting foams used for decades at Cannon Air Force Base have affected Highland Dairy owner Art Schaap, who says he has been dumping milk since 2018, when the U.S. Air Force notified him it had contaminated the water that supplies his home, dairy, and employee housing. -- Want more New Mexico in Focus?  Subscribe for new videos: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL4sBd69WbC2JyeOF7kC-4g Visit our website: https://www.newmexicopbs.org/productions/newmexicoinfocus/ Connect with us:  Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/nminfocus Twitter - @NMinFocus - https://twitter.com/NMinFocus Instagram - http://instagram.com/newmexicopbs Join the conversation with: #NMinFocus Read more

Clovis / youtube.com

Clovis City Commission Meeting 09/09/2021

Meeting of the Clovis, NM City Commission on September 9, 2021 in the Clovis-Carver Library North Annex. Read more

Clovis News Alert

Clovis, NM
