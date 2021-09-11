Clovis news digest: Top stories today

New Mexico Ag Secretary on PFAS

New Mexico Department of Agriculture Secretary Jeff Witte spoke to correspondent Laura Paskus about the military's contamination of groundwater in New Mexico—and specifically, about how PFAS contamination from firefighting foams used for decades at Cannon Air Force Base have affected Highland Dairy owner Art Schaap, who says he has been dumping milk since 2018, when the U.S. Air Force notified him it had contaminated the water that supplies his home, dairy, and employee housing.