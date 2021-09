Tottenham begin their Europa Conference League campaign in earnest on Thursday, as they face French side Rennes in the group stage.Spurs had to navigate a qualifier to reach this stage of the new competition, seeing off Portuguese outfit Pacos de Ferreira over two legs despite defeat first time out.Now they head to the Ligue 1 side in their Group G clash, on the back of a disappointing defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend in the Premier League.Rennes, meanwhile, have started domestically with just one win from five, sitting in mid-table as they look to cope after the sale of...

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO