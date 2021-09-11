What's up: Leading stories in Burlington

(BURLINGTON, VT) What’s going on in Burlington? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Big Vermont employers waiting to hear more about Biden’s vaccine mandate President Joe Biden has ordered that all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees be vaccinated, along with all federal employees and federal contractors and their employees. Read the story on VTDigger here: Big Vermont employers waiting to hear more about Biden’s vaccine mandate. Read more

Why does Ted Bundy's name keep coming up in Burlington cold case? What we know. Carole Reeves remembers the eyes of the man who tried to break into her Burlington home through a window in August 1971 — several weeks after a 24-year-old woman had been murdered in the city. They were piercing — malevolent, even — Reeves recalled during a recent interview. The man... Read more

Waste haulers balk at Burlington consolidation plan BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Waste haulers are banding together to fight proposed changes to garbage collection in Burlington. The city for years has been looking at ways to streamline waste collection so that multiple trucks aren’t driving down the same city streets each week. Public Works officials in June pitched strategies that will be brought before the City Council. But some say it could push private haulers out of Burlington. Read more

