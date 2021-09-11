What's up: Leading stories in Burlington

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

(BURLINGTON, VT) What’s going on in Burlington? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Burlington area, click here.

Vermont / vtdigger.org

Big Vermont employers waiting to hear more about Biden’s vaccine mandate

President Joe Biden has ordered that all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees be vaccinated, along with all federal employees and federal contractors and their employees. Read the story on VTDigger here: Big Vermont employers waiting to hear more about Biden’s vaccine mandate. Read more

avatar

I really thought it was a conspiracy theory but the facts speak for themselves agenda 2021 + 2030

1 like 2 replies

avatar

This is total unconstitutional and illegal for the government to force people to inject anything into there body, This so called President needs to be impeached!!!

6 likes

Burlington / providencejournal.com

Why does Ted Bundy's name keep coming up in Burlington cold case? What we know.

Carole Reeves remembers the eyes of the man who tried to break into her Burlington home through a window in August 1971 — several weeks after a 24-year-old woman had been murdered in the city. They were piercing — malevolent, even — Reeves recalled during a recent interview. The man... Read more

avatar

Teddy was born in Burlington wasn't he. His mother was staying at The Elizabeth Lund Home pregnant. Correct or Incorrect, anybody?

2 likes 3 replies

avatar

Oh PLEASE! She wishes...As old as she is now, I'm sure she beg for it today. Ted was great. I am just like him.

Burlington / wcax.com

Waste haulers balk at Burlington consolidation plan

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Waste haulers are banding together to fight proposed changes to garbage collection in Burlington. The city for years has been looking at ways to streamline waste collection so that multiple trucks aren’t driving down the same city streets each week. Public Works officials in June pitched strategies that will be brought before the City Council. But some say it could push private haulers out of Burlington. Read more

Vermont / cnbc.com

FBI probes 3 former Vermont state police troopers in fake Covid vaccination card scheme

The FBI is investigating three now-former Vermont State Police troopers after an internal probe by the state agency found that the men were suspected of involvement in a scheme to create fake Covid-19 vaccination cards, State Police said. State Police also said the agency referred the matter to the U.S.... Read more

CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
