Auburn, CA

Top Auburn news stories

Auburn Updates
 5 days ago

(AUBURN, CA) The news in Auburn never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Auburn area, click here.

Auburn / goldcountrymedia.com

State of the Community Friends of Recreation Award will honor 2

State of the Community When: Thursday, Sept. 30; cocktails at 5 p.m., dinner at 5:45 p.m. Where: Farrell Wren Park at the Gold Country Fairgrounds, 1273 High St., Auburn Tickets: https://www.auburnchamber.net/state-of-the-community. Editor's note: This is the second in a series of stories featuring the winners of several categories leading up... Read more

Auburn / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 23196 Lone Pine, Auburn, CA 95602 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://23196LonePine.C21.com 23196 Lone Pine Auburn, CA 95602 MLS 221113675 Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Half-Baths: 1 Building Area: 1044 Sq. Ft. 1/2 duplex in beautiful Lake of the Pines. Large rooms with attached 2 car garage. Kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of cabinetry. Enjoy, boating, golf, fishing, pickle ball, bocci ball, music on the lake, numerous parks and so much more. Dine at the Club House or Sports Lounge. Contact Agent: Jeannie DePalma Cornerstone Realty Read more

Auburn / mercedsunstar.com

Spectacular video of Bridge Fire, pinpoint jet attacks, Foresthill span, rugged area

Firefighters make progress on the Bridge Fire near Auburn, California. Video released by Cal Fire shows the wing and rear views on an aircraft battling the wildfire. Read more

Auburn / modbee.com

New aerial video shows rugged terrain, Auburn landmarks, planes attacking Bridge Fire

Dramatic new aerial video shows Cal Fire planes attacking the Bridge Fire around the Auburn State Recreation Area this week. Firefighters continued to make progress on taming the California wildfire in Placer County, California, reporting a second consecutive day of no overnight growth. The Bridge Fire was contained at 411 acres as of Wednesday, September 8, according to fire officials. Read more

ABOUT

With Auburn Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

