Top stories trending in Ceres

(CERES, CA) The news in Ceres never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWS

Trump is already claiming the California recall is rigged The disconnect between GOP expectations and polling all but ensures that a tight Newsom victory would spur a new wave of voter fraud accusations. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Gavin Newsom recall will end in a whimper, final polls in California say For Gov. Gavin Newsom to get recalled on Sept. 14, it will require one of the largest polling misses of all time. Two new polls released Thursday and Friday show Newsom easily surviving the recall ballot's first question (Shall Gavin Newsom be recalled?) thanks to a newly motivated Democratic base. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Home For Sale: 8842 MOFFETT ROAD, Ceres, CA 95307 | CENTURY 21 For more information visit http://8842MOFFETTROADCeres.C21.com 8842 MOFFETT ROAD Ceres, CA 95307 MLS 221112459 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1897 Sq. Ft. Approx. 10 acres of a producing almond orchard nestled between Patterson & Turlock. The home is 3 bedroom & 2 baths (approx. 1900 sf), which includes an in-law suite/guest quarters. Back patio, barn/2-car garage, and outbuilding, too! There are two adjacent 10 parcels offered for sale separately that are currently part of this ranch. Contact Agent: The Lazar Team MM Read more

TOP VIEWED