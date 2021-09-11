Top stories trending in Ceres
Trump is already claiming the California recall is rigged
The disconnect between GOP expectations and polling all but ensures that a tight Newsom victory would spur a new wave of voter fraud accusations. Read more
Oh God I can't stand the look of his face or the sound of his voice...What a trout mouth !!! Why is he still talking ??? No One is listening...Boor ring !!!
Well that's Trump for you, first the 2020 election was rigged and now the recall on Newsom is rigged! Maybe the whole world is rigged also! If Trump doesn't get his way everything is rigged!
Gavin Newsom recall will end in a whimper, final polls in California say
For Gov. Gavin Newsom to get recalled on Sept. 14, it will require one of the largest polling misses of all time. Two new polls released Thursday and Friday show Newsom easily surviving the recall ballot's first question (Shall Gavin Newsom be recalled?) thanks to a newly motivated Democratic base. Read more
This article is meant to discourage people from voting on Tuesday. I will be voting in person on Tuesday... Voting YES to recall Newsome.... If the recall isnt successful, I dont want to hear any complaints about this state from anyone! GET OUT AND VOTE!!!!
I would hope that the intelligent people of California would put politics aside and vote out the man who has ruined the state financially, raised taxes, increased taxes & homelessness, locked people in, cost millions their jobs, businesses, decreased quality education, etc.
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Facing 10 Years in Prison
Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj’s husband, has entered a plea deal for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California. PEOPLE states the 43-year-old pleaded guilty during a virtual hearing on Thursday with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California and now faces a max of 10 years in prison with a lifetime of supervised release. Read more
dam I dont know what to say she got money marry a sex convict I was available I only have a couple of traffic tickets
And your so called fans are still uplifting her SMDH I can't stand Nikki and never liked her from day one
