Ceres, CA

Top stories trending in Ceres

Ceres Voice
 5 days ago

(CERES, CA) The news in Ceres never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

California / politico.com

Trump is already claiming the California recall is rigged

Trump is already claiming the California recall is rigged

The disconnect between GOP expectations and polling all but ensures that a tight Newsom victory would spur a new wave of voter fraud accusations. Read more

Oh God I can't stand the look of his face or the sound of his voice...What a trout mouth !!! Why is he still talking ??? No One is listening...Boor ring !!!

Well that's Trump for you, first the 2020 election was rigged and now the recall on Newsom is rigged! Maybe the whole world is rigged also! If Trump doesn't get his way everything is rigged!

California / sfgate.com

Gavin Newsom recall will end in a whimper, final polls in California say

Gavin Newsom recall will end in a whimper, final polls in California say

For Gov. Gavin Newsom to get recalled on Sept. 14, it will require one of the largest polling misses of all time. Two new polls released Thursday and Friday show Newsom easily surviving the recall ballot's first question (Shall Gavin Newsom be recalled?) thanks to a newly motivated Democratic base. Read more

This article is meant to discourage people from voting on Tuesday. I will be voting in person on Tuesday... Voting YES to recall Newsome.... If the recall isnt successful, I dont want to hear any complaints about this state from anyone! GET OUT AND VOTE!!!!

I would hope that the intelligent people of California would put politics aside and vote out the man who has ruined the state financially, raised taxes, increased taxes & homelessness, locked people in, cost millions their jobs, businesses, decreased quality education, etc.

Ceres / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 8842 MOFFETT ROAD, Ceres, CA 95307 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 8842 MOFFETT ROAD, Ceres, CA 95307 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://8842MOFFETTROADCeres.C21.com 8842 MOFFETT ROAD Ceres, CA 95307 MLS 221112459 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1897 Sq. Ft. Approx. 10 acres of a producing almond orchard nestled between Patterson & Turlock. The home is 3 bedroom & 2 baths (approx. 1900 sf), which includes an in-law suite/guest quarters. Back patio, barn/2-car garage, and outbuilding, too! There are two adjacent 10 parcels offered for sale separately that are currently part of this ranch. Contact Agent: The Lazar Team MM Read more

California / thesource.com

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Facing 10 Years in Prison

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Facing 10 Years in Prison

Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj’s husband, has entered a plea deal for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California. PEOPLE states the 43-year-old pleaded guilty during a virtual hearing on Thursday with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California and now faces a max of 10 years in prison with a lifetime of supervised release. Read more

dam I dont know what to say she got money marry a sex convict I was available I only have a couple of traffic tickets

And your so called fans are still uplifting her SMDH I can't stand Nikki and never liked her from day one

