Bonney Lake, WA

News wrap: Headlines in Bonney Lake

Bonney Lake Journal
 5 days ago

(BONNEY LAKE, WA) Here are today's top stories from the Bonney Lake area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Washington / thenewstribune.com

New statewide outdoor mask requirement for large crowds starts Monday amid Delta surge

As the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to rage like a wildfire, spawning new cases across the state of Washington, the state on Thursday announced new masking rules for large outdoor gatherings. The requirement, announced at a news briefing by Gov. Jay Inslee, is similar to the ones announced last week...

We don't test for the Delta. Variant in healthcare so where is this information coming from? Pure confusion, control and fear you are spreading Dr Fauci Shane on you We are not buying any of your idiocy, so please stop

if you get it fine if you don't fine no one should be able to tell you to put something in your body you don't want. I for one don't want it and don't fill its any ones right to tell me I have to have it

Tacoma / komonews.com

Pierce County man arrested after woman found dead in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma Police say a 49-year-old Pierce County man was charged Thursday for First Degree Murder in the killing of a 40-year-old woman. Police say officers responded to reports of a body on the ground in the 9700 block of Pacific Avenue on Monday. Medics declared the woman deceased on scene.

This is so sad. Even more sad that this is the norm now. Our Country is going under real quick. Unfortunately ever since the riots all high crime/shootings/murder has quadrupled.

Bonney Lake / youtube.com

FOR SALE!!!!!!11016 181st Ave Ct E Bonney Lake

his home is immaculate and ready for you!!! The fully fenced yard is designed with sprinkler system, landscaping is 100% complete both front and back. Tuff Shed painted to match home. Inside is like brand new. It is bright and has an open floor plan. The Kitchen features eating bar & dining area- all appliances stay to include W/D. Over-sized powder room on main, 2 full baths upstairs, 3 LARGE bedrooms, master features double closets, and upstairs boasts a utility room. The spacious 2 car garage is equipped w/ a garage door opener, with plenty of space for 2 cars. This home is close to shopping and freeway access and community includes a big toy and park area for community use. Welcome home to desirable Bonney Lake.

Washington / king5.com

Pig gives birth to eight piglets at Washington State Fair in Puyallup

The mother pig gave birth to eight piglets overnight Thursday into Friday at the Washington State Fair. People can come view the new piglets at the fair.

The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were 'perfectly' within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump's presidency were "perfectly within the duties and responsibilities" of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
The Associated Press

FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration's embattled plan to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans faced its first major hurdle Friday as a government advisory panel met to decide whether to endorse extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Scientists inside and outside the government have been divided in recent...
Reuters

Over 10,000 mostly Haitian migrants sleeping under Texas bridge, more expected

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Haitians fleeing a country hammered by political turmoil and two natural disasters made up most of over 10,000 migrants sleeping on the ground and desperate for food in a squalid camp under a bridge in southern Texas on Friday, in a growing humanitarian and political challenge for U.S. President Joe Biden.
City
Bonney Lake, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
#Wa
The Associated Press

'Jeopardy!' hosts: Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split "Jeopardy!" hosting duties for the remainder of 2021. Sony Pictures Television announced the plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing. Richards, who also lost his role as "Jeopardy!" executive producer, was...
Bonney Lake Journal

Bonney Lake, WA
With Bonney Lake Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

