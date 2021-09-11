News wrap: Headlines in Bonney Lake

FOR SALE!!!!!!11016 181st Ave Ct E Bonney Lake

his home is immaculate and ready for you!!! The fully fenced yard is designed with sprinkler system, landscaping is 100% complete both front and back. Tuff Shed painted to match home. Inside is like brand new. It is bright and has an open floor plan. The Kitchen features eating bar & dining area- all appliances stay to include W/D. Over-sized powder room on main, 2 full baths upstairs, 3 LARGE bedrooms, master features double closets, and upstairs boasts a utility room. The spacious 2 car garage is equipped w/ a garage door opener, with plenty of space for 2 cars. This home is close to shopping and freeway access and community includes a big toy and park area for community use. Welcome home to desirable Bonney Lake. Read more