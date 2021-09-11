News wrap: Headlines in Bonney Lake
(BONNEY LAKE, WA) Here are today’s top stories from the Bonney Lake area.
New statewide outdoor mask requirement for large crowds starts Monday amid Delta surge
As the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to rage like a wildfire, spawning new cases across the state of Washington, the state on Thursday announced new masking rules for large outdoor gatherings. The requirement, announced at a news briefing by Gov. Jay Inslee, is similar to the ones announced last week... Read more
Pierce County man arrested after woman found dead in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma Police say a 49-year-old Pierce County man was charged Thursday for First Degree Murder in the killing of a 40-year-old woman. Police say officers responded to reports of a body on the ground in the 9700 block of Pacific Avenue on Monday. Medics declared the woman deceased on scene. Read more
Pig gives birth to eight piglets at Washington State Fair in Puyallup
The mother pig gave birth to eight piglets overnight Thursday into Friday at the Washington State Fair. People can come view the new piglets at the fair. Read more