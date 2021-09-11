CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pekin, IL

Trending local news in Pekin

Pekin Voice
Pekin Voice
 5 days ago

(PEKIN, IL) The news in Pekin never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Pekin / centralillinoisproud.com

20 years behind bars: The sentence for selling ice methamphetamine

20 years behind bars: The sentence for selling ice methamphetamine

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Pekin man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday for conspiring to buy and resell methamphetamine throughout the Pekin and Peoria areas. United States Attorney’s Office Public Information Officer Katherine Boyle said 42-year-old Harold Shane Koch of Pekin pleaded guilty to the crime on the same day he was sentenced. He admitted he bought and sold the substance for at least a six-month period from August 2019 until his arrest in February 2020. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Pekin / hoiabc.com

Pekin man convicted of dealing meth sentenced to 20 years in federal prison

Pekin man convicted of dealing meth sentenced to 20 years in federal prison

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) – A Pekin man, who authorities said was ice methamphetamine dealer, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Thursday in U.S. District Court. Judge Joe Billy McDade also ordered Harold Shane Koch, 42, to spend five years of supervised release after he leaves prison. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Pekin / youtube.com

Stock+Field changes name

Stock+Field changes name

Stock+Field changes name Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Pekin / youtube.com

Pekin Council vote on new Cannabis growing and dispensary facility

Pekin Council vote on new Cannabis growing and dispensary facility

Pekin Council vote on new Cannabis growing and dispensary facility Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pekin, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Pekin, IL
Government
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
Pekin Voice

Pekin Voice

Pekin, IL
81
Followers
241
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pekin Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy