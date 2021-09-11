Trending local news in Pekin

(PEKIN, IL) The news in Pekin never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

20 years behind bars: The sentence for selling ice methamphetamine PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Pekin man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday for conspiring to buy and resell methamphetamine throughout the Pekin and Peoria areas. United States Attorney’s Office Public Information Officer Katherine Boyle said 42-year-old Harold Shane Koch of Pekin pleaded guilty to the crime on the same day he was sentenced. He admitted he bought and sold the substance for at least a six-month period from August 2019 until his arrest in February 2020. Read more

Pekin man convicted of dealing meth sentenced to 20 years in federal prison PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) – A Pekin man, who authorities said was ice methamphetamine dealer, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Thursday in U.S. District Court. Judge Joe Billy McDade also ordered Harold Shane Koch, 42, to spend five years of supervised release after he leaves prison.

