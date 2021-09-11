Top stories trending in Marion

(MARION, IN) The news in Marion never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

VA Marion Campus Urgent Care Clinic permanently reducing hours MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Veteran Affairs Northern Indiana Healthcare System (VAHNHCS) Marion Campus Urgent Care Clinic will be permanently reducing its hours beginning Oct. 1. Marion’s Urgent Care Clinic will be transitioning from operating 24 hours a day to 12 hours a day, seven days a week. The new hours: Monday through Sunday and holidays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Read more

Holcomb, Legislators Square Off in Court Over Who Can Call a Special Session (INDIANAPOLIS) – Governor Holcomb’s lawsuit against the General Assembly over whether legislators can call themselves into session is finally before a judge. Holcomb sued five months ago after legislators passed the bill over his veto. But a hearing was delayed by a procedural battle over whether Holcomb is allowed to sue without the blessing of Attorney General Todd Rokita, whose office is representing legislators. The Indiana Supreme Court ruled he can. Read more

Stay Outside, Tamas last to headline at Abbey Coffee Co. Two local bands are putting on a show tomorrow night to raise money for musicians in need. Stay Outside and Tamas are performing Friday at the Abbey Coffee Co., located at 1500 S Western Ave, where two of the performers had worked for several years. Tickets are $5 and all... Read more

